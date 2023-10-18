New advice firm hits Melbourne

Launching in late October, Source Wealth will provide flexible, goals-based advice backed by technology.

Source Wealth founder Michael Sauer brings nearly a decade of experience in financial services to the firm, having served at Tribeca Financial, Endorphin Wealth and Verse Wealth.

Sauer said in a world of "get rich quick" schemes and limitless, often contradicting information online, the name Source Wealth and its motto, "your trusted source" was conceived as an antithesis to unreliable financial information.

"After more than nine years working for other advice businesses, the time is right to combine the best parts I have learnt from each business into my dream version of what advice should be," he said.

This, Sauer said, includes a first-class user experience, goals-based advice, and an affordable fee model.

"Clients will have their own client portal via myprosperity with live investment and bank data feeds," he said.

"The portal provides visibility for clients so that they can see if they are on track on a daily basis, rather than just at review time."

Sauer said Source Wealth will provide goals-based advice for all clients, ranging from young professionals to retirees, across cash flow and goals projections, budgeting, debt management, investments, superannuation, insurance, asset protection, tax planning, government support benefits, aged care, retirement planning and estate planning.

Interestingly, Source Wealth will also specialise in divorce and personal injury advice services.

"Goals-based advice means valuing the number of goals and objectives that advice strategies and services achieve rather than how big a client's portfolio is," Sauer said.

"With this in mind, client fees will be based on time and complexity rather than portfolio size."

Sauer added that being a one-man band at the outset means Source Wealth won't be tied down by huge overheads.

"Therefore, I am able to serve a broader range of Australians, including younger Aussies in their 30s like me" he said.