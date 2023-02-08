Newspaper icon
Negative wholesale funds market growth continues

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 FEB 2023   12:19PM

Australia's $1.6 trillion wholesale funds market has experienced negative growth, contracting 2.6% in annual terms.

According to Rainmaker Information's latest Wholesale Advantage report, wholesale funds have had three consecutive quarters of negative growth, to September 2022.

Platforms funds under administration (FUA) decreased by 4% (-$32 billion) to $769 billion in master trusts, wraps, and managed accounts.

Of the major platform segments, corporate super was the sole segment with positive growth (2%), benefiting from the consolidation of some AMP products.

Managed accounts also showed resilience, with a FUA decrease of 0.6%.

Meanwhile, investment wraps retraced 4%, retirement platforms 5%, and personal super by 8%.

IOOF was again the platform market leader with $143 billion FUA with an 18.5% market share, Colonial First State (16.3%), BT (16.1%), AMP (14%) and Netwealth (9.1%) followed.

The fastest growing platform in percentage terms was Smartsave Super and Pension, followed by AMP Signature Super and Pension, Superhero Super, and Freedom of Choice Super.

The research also noted that Vanguard operated Australia's largest ETF; PIMCO has the largest mFund, and the Australian Foundation Investment Company is the largest LIC.

Notably, the LIC market fell by 20.4%, following four consecutive quarters of decreases, aided by ongoing global headwinds.

LICs were also impacted by the delisting of the $4.5 billion Milton LIC from the ASX in October 2021.

