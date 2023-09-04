Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Natixis IM eyes expansion with new retail AFSL

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 4 SEP 2023   12:32PM

Natixis Investment Managers has expanded its Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) to target retail clients, affording broader access to strategies from its collective of global investment managers.

Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said the retail AFSL is an "important milestone" for the asset manager in Australia.

"Financial advisers play a crucial role in steering Australians towards better financial futures. We want to help advisers better serve Australians by bringing greater diversity to the market to ensure investors have more choice in how they achieve their financial goals," she said.

"Our point of difference is our global 'Expert Collective' of high performing active managers that delivers more than 200 strategies across different asset classes including global large, small and medium cap equities, global fixed income, sustainable investing, real estate and private assets."

Watson added that the expansion of the licence is in response to growing inbound interest from advisers.

"Australian investors are still highly concentrated in Australian equities and property, which is a tiny part of the global investment landscape," she noted.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"If Australians diversify their investments into other markets and asset classes it can give them more resilient investment portfolios which perform better over the long-term."

It comes as the US$1.2 trillion asset manager integrates the distribution team of Investors Mutual Limited (IML), more than doubling the number of staff it employs in Australia, just shy of 12 months on from announcing it would combine the two.

Natixis IM head of international distribution Fabrice Chemouny commented: "Expanding our existing AFSL to include retail investors is an exciting development which reflects our strong commitment to Australia."

"Natixis IM has already built a good foundation among Australian institutional investors, and we are now looking forward to delivering our world-class strategies and client-focused service to financial advisors and individual investors."

In 2017, Natixis acquired a 51.9% majority stake in IML, its first acquisition in Australia, to expand its footprint in the local retail and superannuation markets.

At the time, Chemouny said: "The Australian wealth management industry in particular is highly sophisticated, and IML's views on portfolio construction and risk management align with Natixis Global Asset Management's Durable Portfolio Construction approach. Moreover, IML shares our core values of consistency, transparency and always putting clients first."

To date, Australian retail investors have been able to access a range of strategies from local affiliate IML, as well as global investment mangers Loomis Sayles and Vaughan Nelson.

Read more: IMLNatixis IMNatixis Investment ManagersAustralian Financial Services LicenceFabrice ChemounyLouise WatsonInvestors Mutual LimitedLoomis SaylesVaughan NelsonInvestment managementFinancial adviceActive management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IML launches Aussie shares fund as active ETF
Recession risk is receding: Natixis IM
GBST snaps up Advice Intelligence
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving
Generation Life rolls out product enhancements
Advisers outsourcing to amplify investment capabilities: Mason Stevens
JPMorgan developing investment advice AI
Allianz Retire+ strengthens distribution team
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
'Kick down the road' mentality fuels retirement insecurity: Study

Editor's Choice

K2 told to freeze distribution of fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC placed an interim stop order on a residential property fund promoted by K2 Asset Management due to issues with its target market determination (TMD).

Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA

KARREN VERGARA
Most superannuation funds are appropriately valuing their investments in Canva, according to APRA, which used its high-profile and whipsaw valuation in 2022 to see if they are abiding by its unlisted asset valuation requirements.

Saxo APAC asset management lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
The head of Saxo Markets' asset management for Asia Pacific has left the company after two years.

Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers

ELIZABETH FRY
Insignia Financial has named a state manager for New South Wales, as well as a new national manager for multi-asset investments.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.