Natixis IM eyes expansion with new retail AFSL

Natixis Investment Managers has expanded its Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) to target retail clients, affording broader access to strategies from its collective of global investment managers.

Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said the retail AFSL is an "important milestone" for the asset manager in Australia.

"Financial advisers play a crucial role in steering Australians towards better financial futures. We want to help advisers better serve Australians by bringing greater diversity to the market to ensure investors have more choice in how they achieve their financial goals," she said.

"Our point of difference is our global 'Expert Collective' of high performing active managers that delivers more than 200 strategies across different asset classes including global large, small and medium cap equities, global fixed income, sustainable investing, real estate and private assets."

Watson added that the expansion of the licence is in response to growing inbound interest from advisers.

"Australian investors are still highly concentrated in Australian equities and property, which is a tiny part of the global investment landscape," she noted.

"If Australians diversify their investments into other markets and asset classes it can give them more resilient investment portfolios which perform better over the long-term."

It comes as the US$1.2 trillion asset manager integrates the distribution team of Investors Mutual Limited (IML), more than doubling the number of staff it employs in Australia, just shy of 12 months on from announcing it would combine the two.

Natixis IM head of international distribution Fabrice Chemouny commented: "Expanding our existing AFSL to include retail investors is an exciting development which reflects our strong commitment to Australia."

"Natixis IM has already built a good foundation among Australian institutional investors, and we are now looking forward to delivering our world-class strategies and client-focused service to financial advisors and individual investors."

In 2017, Natixis acquired a 51.9% majority stake in IML, its first acquisition in Australia, to expand its footprint in the local retail and superannuation markets.

At the time, Chemouny said: "The Australian wealth management industry in particular is highly sophisticated, and IML's views on portfolio construction and risk management align with Natixis Global Asset Management's Durable Portfolio Construction approach. Moreover, IML shares our core values of consistency, transparency and always putting clients first."

To date, Australian retail investors have been able to access a range of strategies from local affiliate IML, as well as global investment mangers Loomis Sayles and Vaughan Nelson.