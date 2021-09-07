NEWS
Executive Appointments

Natixis appoints Australia, New Zealand head

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 SEP 2021   12:24PM

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed a country head for Australia and New Zealand.

Louise Watson steps into the role with the $1.9 trillion investment manager.

She has been with Natixis since 2018, when she joined from asset manager CQS where she was head of distribution.

Watson was also previously a director of institutional business development at Challenger's Fidante Partners and director of institutional business development at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Her role at Natixis was previously managing director and head of distribution for the firm in Australia and New Zealand.

Now, Watson's new role will see her focus on Natixis' strategic goals in offering ESG and offshore alternatives strategies to Australian investors.

She will report to Natixis Investment Managers head of Asia Pacific, Fabrice Chemouny.

Commenting on her appointment, Watson said: "I'm very pleased to have commenced in my new role as country head for Australia and New Zealand and look forward to continuing the good work the team and I have done in helping Australian investors achieve their investment goals, including net zero. We'll continue to deliver high quality strategies to the market from our strong affiliate network."

Chemouny added: "With over 20 years' experience in investment banking and asset management, and over three years at Natixis Investment Managers, Australia & New Zealand, Louise has the deep knowledge and industry experience to continue her work as country head."

"She is ideally placed to lead Natixis IM's growth in Australia and New Zealand, supporting clients on their investment journey delivering highly active management with a focus on real assets and sustainable solutions."

