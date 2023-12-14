NAB, Jarden to launch NZ wealth business

National Australia Bank (NAB) and Jarden Wealth (Jarden) will combine their New Zealand wealth advice and asset management businesses into a newly formed entity, FirstCape.

The new advice and asset management firm, based in New Zealand, will be formed by merging JBWere NZ and BNZ Investment Services, owned by NAB, with Jarden and Harbour Asset Management.

According to the proposed transaction, NAB and Jarden Wealth will each receive a cash payment and retain a shareholding of 45% and 20%, respectively. Meantime, Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) will acquire a 35% stake in FirstCape and its investment will be used to finance the payments to NAB and Jarden.

The new firm will boast a total of 113 advisers, with NZ$29 billion of funds under administration (FUA) and NZ$15 billion of funds under management (FUM), which includes NZ$5 billion of KiwiSaver FUM.

It will be led by Malcolm Jackson, the current chief executive of Jarden's wealth and asset management business.

Jackson was appointed to his role in October, following a restructure of the New-Zealand-based investment bank's executive team.

NAB said that through FirstCape, it aims to grow the BNZ KiwiSaver scheme by expanding product offerings, leveraging Harbour's asset management capability and BNZ's distribution network.

"This is an exciting opportunity to grow the JBWere New Zealand advisory business and provide JBWere New Zealand advisers a wide range of advice tools to continue to offer a high-quality advice proposition to our clients," JBWere New Zealand chief executive Craig Patrick said.

Meanwhile, BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said: "From people saving for retirement or their first home through KiwiSaver, to high net worth, institutional, and not for profit clients - BNZ's relationship with the new entity is expected to significantly enhance BNZ's ability to meet the wealth management needs of our customers."

Reliant on regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to complete in June 2024.

NAB executive private wealth and JBWere chief executive Michael Saadie said: "We're pleased JBWere New Zealand will be part of a leading asset management and wealth advisory business."

"At the same time, we are committed to continuing to grow our JBWere business in Australia, which is a critical part of NAB's integrated high-net-worth offering."