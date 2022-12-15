MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products

MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par productsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022 12:49PM
The annual MySuper heatmap shows there are six products that had significantly poor performance in relation to the benchmark.
EISS Super's MySuper option, Colonial First State FirstChoice Employer Super, BT Super MySuper, Westpac Group Plan MySuper, Commonwealth Essential Super and AMG MySuper received a significantly poor performance rating.
Many of these products also failed the performance test earlier this year.
Other poor performing products were ANZ Smart Choice Super, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund LifetimeOne, AvSuper Growth, Mine Superannuation Default Lifecyle, Guild Retirement Fund MySuper, Bendigo MySuper, Russell Investments Master Trust GoalTracker, Mercer Super Trust Virgin Money MySuper, Mercer Super Trust Santos MySuper.
APRA said there are 350,000 fewer members in MySuper products with "significantly poor" investment performance than in 2021.
However, around 800,000 members' accounts remain in underperforming products.
Regarding MySuper products with high total fees and costs, Qantas Superannuation Glidepath was the only MySuper product to be labelled significantly high.
Though, Australian Ethical Retail Superannuation Fund Balanced, HOSTPLUS Superannuation Fund Balanced, Mercer SmartPath, Mercy Super MySuper Balanced, Prime Super MySuper, Christian Super My Ethical Super, IOOF MySuper, AvSuper Growth, Maritime Super MySuper, Active Super Lifestage, Russell Investments GoalTracker, MLC MySuper and MLC Super NAB Staff MySuper were called high.
Nonetheless, APRA noted that fees and costs have fallen for most MySuper products.
APRA estimates that 8.1 million members (56% of member accounts) have experienced a drop in disclosed total fees and costs since the 2021 heatmap was published, saving members $210 million.
Meanwhile, the MySuper products found to have significantly high administration fees and costs were Prime Super MySuper, IOOF MySuper, Smart Future Trust's smartMoney Lifecyle, Suncorp Lifestage Funds and OneSuper MySuper Passive Balanced.
Commenting on the findings, APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "Since 2019, APRA's MySuper heatmap has been an important tool for eradicating unacceptable product performance, improving transparency across the superannuation industry and holding trustees to account for the outcomes being delivered to members."
"Since its introduction, we have seen costs to members reduced, many underperforming products closed, and a drop in the number of members in funds with significantly poor investment performance. However, there are still hundreds of thousands of members in funds with sub-par investment performance, and the industry has serious sustainability issues to address."
Cole added that APRA expects trustees with underperforming products to transfer members or restructure their businesses.
