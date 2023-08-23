Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 AUG 2023   10:20AM

AMP is facing legal action from global reinsurer Munich Re over potentially deceptive practices in past reinsurance arrangements.

In a disclosure nestled within AMP's recent half-year results, it was revealed that AMP Limited and its subsidiaries, including AMP Services, NM Super, AMP Super, and AWM Services, were served with legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Munich Re in April 2023.

Central to the proceedings is the manner in which both Munich Re and Resolution Life Australasia (formerly AMP Life and also named as a defendant) entered into certain reinsurance agreements in 2016 and 2017.

Allegations suggest that AMP and its associated entities may have acted in a misleading or deceptive way in respect to these agreements.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

AMP has not yet filed a defence in the proceedings. The claim's value and potential associated costs also remain uncertain, but it's actively defending the allegations.

As the case is before the Court, both AMP and Munich Re declined to comment.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

In 2016, as part of its strategy to bolster its underperforming life insurance business, AMP Life executed a binding quote share agreement with Munich Re. The deal saw Munich Re reinsure half of AMP Life's retail portfolio's $750 million of annual premium income.

Building on the initial agreement with Munich Re, AMP extended its collaboration to cover 60% of the AMP Life retail portfolio in 2017. This enabled AMP to release around $500 million in capital from its wealth protection business.

At the time, former AMP chief executive Craig Meller noted that reinsurance strategies were crucial to improving earnings stability, freeing capital, and enhancing growth potential.

"In wealth protection, we've completed a set of comprehensive reinsurance agreements, which will release capital from AMP Life and reduce earnings volatility," he said.

Later in 2017, amid "structural changes" in the insurance industry and regulation, AMP revealed it was "well progressed" into a portfolio review of its wealth protection and mature life businesses, noting that all options were on the table. This review stemmed from AMP's challenges in the life insurance market, particularly from larger competitors boasting more affordable capital costs.

By October 2018, the portfolio review culminated in AMP selling its aforementioned businesses to Resolution Life for $3 billion. The sale comprised $2.5 billion in cash and a $500 million equity interest in Resolution Life, equivalent to a 19.3% stake. The board backed this decision, citing Resolution Life's superior capability to manage these businesses.

Francesco De Ferrari, AMP's then-chief executive, who later returned to oversee wealth management at Credit Suisse, said: "The sale of the Life business is a foundational step in our strategic transformation to become a simpler, client-led and growth-oriented organisation. It's also a historic moment as AMP ceases to be a life insurer after 170 years."

AMP later sold back its entire stake in Resolution Life for $524 million. The transaction included several post-completion settlements and claims that led to a net payment from Resolution Life to AMP amounting to $141 million.

The sale increased AMP's available capital by approximately $459 million, providing more legroom ahead of the demerger of its AMP Capital Private Markets division.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "This divestment brings to a close our long and proud involvement in life insurance in Australia and New Zealand. It enables us to realise capital to further strengthen our balance sheet ahead of our demerger and continue supporting our businesses."

Earlier this week, AMP also settled a class action for $110 million relating to fee for no service scandals and misleading regulators.

The class action filed in June 2018, impacted AMP shareholders due to a violent drop in share price following allegations of misconduct by the Financial Services Royal Commission.

Most of the $110 million settlement will come from AMP's available insurance proceeds. However, AMP said that it makes "no admissions of liability" in relation to the settlement.

Meanwhile, AMP recently earmarked $50 million in response to a Federal Court decision regarding its contentious adjustment to Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) terms. Its changes caused a marked reduction in the practice valuations of AMP Financial Planning advisers.

In an ASX announcement, George said: "We have booked a $50 million provision in response to the judgment in the Financial Adviser Class Action. The process for the Court making orders from the judgment is ongoing and until finalised we won't make a decision on any appeal."

Read more: AMPMunich ReResolution LifeAMP LifeWealthLife insuranceRoyal CommissionAMP CapitalAlexis GeorgeSupreme CourtFinancial services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP provisions $50m in response to class action
AMP settles class action for $110m
Unemployment rate rises as gender wage gap narrows
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving
Wealth management ecosystem at critical inflection point: Citi
AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return
CFS settles super fees class action
Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP
Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector
New inquiry targets audit sector following PwC scandal

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

legalsuper chief operating officer exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
The chief operating officer of the $5.4 billion superannuation fund has left amid a leadership restructure under the new chief executive.

Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.

ClearView reset pays dividends

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
ClearView's decision to target the life insurance market solely is paying off as it grows its in-force premiums during the 2023 financial year and new business pours in.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.