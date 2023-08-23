Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct

AMP is facing legal action from global reinsurer Munich Re over potentially deceptive practices in past reinsurance arrangements.

In a disclosure nestled within AMP's recent half-year results, it was revealed that AMP Limited and its subsidiaries, including AMP Services, NM Super, AMP Super, and AWM Services, were served with legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Munich Re in April 2023.

Central to the proceedings is the manner in which both Munich Re and Resolution Life Australasia (formerly AMP Life and also named as a defendant) entered into certain reinsurance agreements in 2016 and 2017.

Allegations suggest that AMP and its associated entities may have acted in a misleading or deceptive way in respect to these agreements.

AMP has not yet filed a defence in the proceedings. The claim's value and potential associated costs also remain uncertain, but it's actively defending the allegations.

As the case is before the Court, both AMP and Munich Re declined to comment.

In 2016, as part of its strategy to bolster its underperforming life insurance business, AMP Life executed a binding quote share agreement with Munich Re. The deal saw Munich Re reinsure half of AMP Life's retail portfolio's $750 million of annual premium income.

Building on the initial agreement with Munich Re, AMP extended its collaboration to cover 60% of the AMP Life retail portfolio in 2017. This enabled AMP to release around $500 million in capital from its wealth protection business.

At the time, former AMP chief executive Craig Meller noted that reinsurance strategies were crucial to improving earnings stability, freeing capital, and enhancing growth potential.

"In wealth protection, we've completed a set of comprehensive reinsurance agreements, which will release capital from AMP Life and reduce earnings volatility," he said.

Later in 2017, amid "structural changes" in the insurance industry and regulation, AMP revealed it was "well progressed" into a portfolio review of its wealth protection and mature life businesses, noting that all options were on the table. This review stemmed from AMP's challenges in the life insurance market, particularly from larger competitors boasting more affordable capital costs.

By October 2018, the portfolio review culminated in AMP selling its aforementioned businesses to Resolution Life for $3 billion. The sale comprised $2.5 billion in cash and a $500 million equity interest in Resolution Life, equivalent to a 19.3% stake. The board backed this decision, citing Resolution Life's superior capability to manage these businesses.

Francesco De Ferrari, AMP's then-chief executive, who later returned to oversee wealth management at Credit Suisse, said: "The sale of the Life business is a foundational step in our strategic transformation to become a simpler, client-led and growth-oriented organisation. It's also a historic moment as AMP ceases to be a life insurer after 170 years."

AMP later sold back its entire stake in Resolution Life for $524 million. The transaction included several post-completion settlements and claims that led to a net payment from Resolution Life to AMP amounting to $141 million.

The sale increased AMP's available capital by approximately $459 million, providing more legroom ahead of the demerger of its AMP Capital Private Markets division.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "This divestment brings to a close our long and proud involvement in life insurance in Australia and New Zealand. It enables us to realise capital to further strengthen our balance sheet ahead of our demerger and continue supporting our businesses."

Earlier this week, AMP also settled a class action for $110 million relating to fee for no service scandals and misleading regulators.

The class action filed in June 2018, impacted AMP shareholders due to a violent drop in share price following allegations of misconduct by the Financial Services Royal Commission.

Most of the $110 million settlement will come from AMP's available insurance proceeds. However, AMP said that it makes "no admissions of liability" in relation to the settlement.

Meanwhile, AMP recently earmarked $50 million in response to a Federal Court decision regarding its contentious adjustment to Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) terms. Its changes caused a marked reduction in the practice valuations of AMP Financial Planning advisers.

In an ASX announcement, George said: "We have booked a $50 million provision in response to the judgment in the Financial Adviser Class Action. The process for the Court making orders from the judgment is ongoing and until finalised we won't make a decision on any appeal."