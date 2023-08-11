Multiple moves in Aware investments team

While adding a new head of portfolio management and chief operating officer for investments, Aware Super has lost one of its key portfolio managers to an asset consultant.

Evidentia Group has appointed Jo Cornwell as head of manager research and a member of the investment committee.

She joins from Aware, where she has been responsible for managing $70 billion in equities at Aware Super and its predecessor fund First State Super.

At Evidentia, Cornwell is responsible for packaging and communicating her proprietary manager research findings to ensure the boutique's consultants and partner advice firms receive exclusive, timely and high-value insights.

With over 19 years of experience in investment research and management, Cornwell has extensive experience in manager research, selection and analysis, and portfolio construction. She also has significant experience in researching and analysing ESG risks and opportunities.

In her role at First State Super, Cornwell worked within the fund's growth team.

As portfolio manager for growth assets, she oversaw manager research, manager selection, portfolio construction, implementation, and portfolio performance across the superannuation fund's set of listed equity portfolios.

Meantime, Simon Warner has been named head of portfolio management, while Justin Howell was appointed chief operating officer - investments. They will both report to Aware chief investment officer Damian Graham from next month.

Warner will lead the development and delivery of the funds' portfolio management across the public market equities, private equity, property, and infrastructure portfolios.

He joins from Macquarie Asset Management, post the transition of the AMP Capital equities and fixed income businesses to Macquarie.

Warner served as the global head of public markets at AMP Capital for five years. He landed at AMP Capital in March 2007 and ran the fund's fixed income business from 2014 to 2017.

Meanwhile, as operating chief for investments, Howell will lead the fund's investment enablement teams to support growth objectives.

A big part of his job will be overseeing strategy and business management activities such as business services, investment governance and direct asset management.

Howell has returned to the fold as while he most recently served as the chief operating officer at Pendal Group, he worked as head of strategy and operations for First State Super in 2017.

Earlier, he did a 10-year stint at Perpetual as a general manager of product income and multi-sector.

Announcing the appointments, Graham said: "We are delighted to have attracted the calibre of these recent appointees who bring with them investment expertise to further fuel our growth ambitions, and leadership experience which will help us furnish a world-class investment team."

"As an active, global institutional investor and super fund, we are well positioned to continue to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and lower fees for our more than 1.1 million members."

In the most recent performance reporting period, Aware Super delivered a 10.7 per cent return for its flagship default investment option, MySuper Lifecycle option, cementing its place as one of Australia's top-performing super funds.

The performance results also come at a time of immense innovation for the fund with two major digital transformation projects.

The first is the recent consolidation of five legacy technology systems into a single administration and registry platform, which has also unlocked many new products and services for members.

As the fund works to deliver further benefits of scale and lower fees, a second digital initiative for the investment team will see the creation of a data platform that will integrate projected increases across private and public market allocations and help manage the fund's goal of 50% internally managed assets.