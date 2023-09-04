Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA

Most superannuation funds are appropriately valuing their investments in Canva, according to APRA, which used its high-profile and whipsaw valuation in 2022 to see if they are abiding by its unlisted asset valuation requirements.

Canva was at the forefront of the unlisted asset valuation commotion last year, when many of its investors were forced to devalue their stakes amid the tech crunch, rising interest rates and general market uncertainty.

Franklin Templeton Growth Opportunities Fund wrote down the value of its Canva investment by over 58% last year, according to a Morningstar note.

T. Rowe Price slashed its valuation by 67% last year after leading a US$200 million funding round in the year prior that took Canva's valuation to new heights of US$40 billion.

Aware Super is currently invested in Canva via Blackbird Ventures.

APRA did not mention which super funds are invested in Canva but said that it observed "better practices" by trustees and their appointed fund managers that reflect "valuation adjustments according to the specific circumstances and policies of the RSE licensee".

"These were issues flagged as requiring improvement in APRA's 2021 unlisted asset valuation thematic review. Valuation methodologies applied by RSE licensees were consistent with their respective valuation policies and RSE licensee practices and policies were broadly in line with APRA's expectations," APRA said.

However, many trustees still have inadequate interim revaluation triggers in valuation policies and report deficient information to the board.

Within some boards, APRA found gaps in skillset and willingness to challenge information provided and access to expertise. It also criticised some funds for overlooking the expected performance and unit pricing impact of valuation decisions.

APRA said since finalising the review, it is still addressing such issues with trustees.

It will use these findings to inform planned thematic reviews on unlisted assets and liquidity risks, in addition to further developing its approach to stress testing.

The latest letter to super funds follows APRA's broader initiative to impose more stringent rules on how funds value unlisted assets under Prudential Standard SPS 530 Investment Governance launched in late 2021, which was sparked by COVID-19 testing their ability or lack thereof to accurately value unlisted and illiquid assets.

Going forward, APRA expects trustees to fully understand their responsibilities and take accountability for their investment governance framework.

"APRA will continue to conduct reviews of RSE licensee practices in relation to SPS 530, with the objective of appropriate and equitable member outcomes and management of investment risk," APRA said.