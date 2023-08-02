Newspaper icon
Economics

Mortgage holders, retailers relax after rate pause

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:36PM

Mortgage holders and retailers breathed a resounding sigh of relief when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) steadied the cash rate for the second month in a row.

In leaving the base rate at 4.1%, the RBA signalled that its monetary policy strategy is finally working but warned the nation not to get too comfortable with its latest decision.

The soaring interest rate climate is a cash bonanza for the banks, which have increased their lending rates astronomically despite the RBA's pauses.

A stable cash rate in July didn't stop the nation's biggest lenders from lifting their fixed and variable home loan rates, Mortgage Choice chief executive Anthony Waldron said.

The big four banks boosted their owner-occupier fixed rates by 0.30%. NAB for example, put up the one-year fixed rate from 6.24% to 6.54%; the two-year fixed rate went from 6.14% to 6.44%.

The major banks are no longer offering fixed rates under 6%.

Mortgage Choice data shows that variable rate home loans remain more popular than fixed rate products, likely due to recent rises in fixed rate home loan pricing, Waldron said.

"The data shows that over July, only 9% of home loans had a fixed component. The same data shows that borrowers are seeking better deals on their home loans, with the proportion of borrowers looking to refinance climbing to 52% during July."

PEXA data shows that loan refinancing volumes rose sharply since April 2023, recently hitting a new record high of 203.2 points.

The pause will allow Australia's property and mortgage markets to stabilise and recover, following a rapid sequence of rate rises over the preceding 12 months, according to PEXA chief economist Julie Toth.

"National property market indicators suggest prices and transaction volumes have been recovering from their recent trough, since around March. This extended pause in monetary policy tightening will help to inject a greater degree of confidence and stability into housing markets, for sellers, buyers, and builders," Toth said.

Signs of financial strains are evident in Australians dipping into their savings.

RFI Global calculates Aussies have $60,000 in savings on average, which includes term deposits, offsets, mortgage redraw, and share-trading accounts.

Over the past six months however, savings have been in steady and steep decline, as they eat into their savings by $2000 on average.

Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra said the latest pause will help bolster business confidence and gives retailers "cautious optimism around whether interest rates may be lowered in the near future".

"Continued interest rate hikes have the dual effect of reducing customer spending whilst also increasing business costs - during a time where the industry is already under enormous pressure," Zahra said.

Many retailers can expect further leasing cost increases and other rising costs of doing business.

"For the first time this year, department stores, clothing, footwear and accessories and other retailing joined household goods in the realm of a year-on-year spending decline," he said.

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaMortgage ChoiceAnthony WaldronJulie TothPaul ZahraAustralian Retailers AssociationRFI Global
