Investment

Morningstar reveals Australian equities upgrades, downgrades

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 15 DEC 2023   12:44PM

On completion of Australian Equities reviews, Morningstar upgraded its ratings for three share classes across three strategies and downgraded 10 share classes across 10 strategies.

Realindex Australian Share Value Class A was called an excellent choice for investors seeking a value leaning or core domestic exposure at an attractive price. Morningstar's conviction in the strategy to deliver long-term positive alpha over the category benchmark, S/ASX 200 Index, has increased, underpinned by its growing confidence in the strength of the Realindex's investment team, it said.

Lazard Select Australian Equity was said to have solid foundations including a highly experienced team, a repeatable investment process, and a sturdy portfolio. The senior investment team has a long tenure, providing solid benefits to the strategy including knowledge, experience, and dependable collaboration, Morningstar said.

"A culture of honest interaction and independent assessment has long been fostered within the team," the research house said.

Morningstar also heaped praise on Dimensional Australian Value Equity Trust, increasing conviction in the strategy, stemming from greater confidence in the relative efficacy of the multifactor process.

"DFA employs a time-tested and proven approach to investing by implementing style and size factor tilts. The low fee bestows a durable advantage over the other active offerings," Morningstar said.

However, Bennelong Australian Equities drew a downgrade. While a long-time portfolio manager and inimitable approach remain the drawcards, a lack of succession planning and key-person risk management somewhat tempered Morningstar's view.

The State Street Australian Equity strategy was downgraded, with Morningstar citing a slow evolution in the process and reliance on a recovery in the fortunes of the minimum volatility style factor.

The First Sentier Equity Income fund was handed a downgrade as some share classes had dropped in relative ranking within its Morningstar category.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Industrial was punished of its constrained investment universe.

"We like Perpetual's straightforward, disciplined, and diligent process. The focus is on high-quality names that trade at reasonable valuations with considerable upside," Morningstar said.

"However, Perpetual's value and quality bias and this strategy's industrials mandate mean that it excludes a large chunk of stocks in the broader Morningstar Category index."

Investors Mutual All Industrials was dropped because Morningstar lowered its view of industrial strategies, preferring strategies that don't have significant restrictions on sectors or stocks.

Platypus Australian Equities slipped following its relatively high cost of realised performance fees.

