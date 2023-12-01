Morningstar cops greenwashing fine

ASIC slapped Morningstar with a fine for allegedly exposing investors to controversial weapons companies after proclaiming that its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policy strictly excludes such investments.

Morningstar's International Shares (Unhedged) Fund invested in controversial weapons-making companies Honeywell International, General Dynamics, Leidos Holdings, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies despite stating in its PDS that such businesses would be excluded.

The fund invested in Honeywell International from November 2 to 18. It was invested in the other companies between May 31 to June 13.

Morningstar reported the incidents to ASIC after its ESG research arm Sustainalytics identified that the companies either developed controversial weapons or produced core components.

Morningstar was forced to pay $29,820 after ASIC issued two infringement notices. It paid the fine on November 30.

"Payment of an infringement notice is not an admission of guilt or liability," ASIC said.

Morningstar said in a statement that: "Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited has agreed to settle two infringement notices issued by ASIC that arose when Morningstar self-identified and self-reported two instances in which the Morningstar International Shares (Unhedged) Fund acquired-and within approximately two weeks divested-securities that were inconsistent with its exclusionary screens for controversial weapons exposure."

"The error was identified in the ordinary course by processes implemented by Morningstar, and there were no adverse financial impacts to fund investors. We take our commitment to investor transparency and regulatory compliance seriously, and our systems and processes were enhanced and updated after we discovered the errors."

Several organisations such as Diversa Trustees, Vanguard Investments Australia, and Active Super have recently engaged in greenwashing practices.

In August, ASIC filed a suit against Active Super for, among other issues, allegedly investing in Russian assets after the invasion of Ukraine while purporting otherwise to members.