More than $17m paid in CFD-related remediation

More than $17.4 million has been made in compensation payments to retail clients affected by legal breaches by eight retail OTC derivative issuers, $13 million of which was paid by Binance alone.

ASIC said the payments have been made to more than 2000 retail investors since March 2021.

In addition to Binance, Capital Com Australia, CMC Markets Asia Pacific, Eightcap, IG Australia, Pepperstone Group, Saxo Capital Markets, and City Index were forced to pay remediation.

Of the amount paid, $13.1 million went to 523 clients of Oztures Trading, which traded as Binance Australia Derivatives, due to its incorrect classification of retail clients as wholesale clients.

This was paid in two tranches, first in May and June 2023 and then in September 2023.

The further $4.3 million was paid to more than 1500 retail clients across the other seven providers because of issuing CFDs that exceeded the permitted leverage ratio limits.

Some clients received tens of thousands of dollars, while others received millions, ASIC said.

It said it identified some of the underlying causes for the breaches, including weaknesses in change management, such as inadequate reviews of IT systems following platform updates, and manual errors made in applying leverage ratio limits.

While the seven that paid $4.3 million self-reported the issues and voluntarily initiated a remediation program, ASIC said three of these issuers used "certain behavioural assumptions to estimate retail client losses caused by the breaches of the PIO, which resulted in a lower compensation amount than an amount calculated as if the provider had not issued the over-leveraged CFDs at all."

Those same three plus one other had not compensated clients for fees or charges incurred on the CFDs or interest on these amounts, ASIC noted in its review.

This resulted in those issuers paying a further $2.8 million in compensation, it said.

Three separate reviews by ASIC over the years all found most retail clients lose money trading CFDs. For example, between March and April 2020, users lost over $774 million based on a sample of 13 CFD issuers.

In October 2020, following the boom in retail investors at the outset of the pandemic, ASIC imposed an 18-month product intervention order on the issue and distribution of CFDs, effective 29 March 2021. This was extended in April 2022 to May 2027.

ASIC reported that, during the first three months of its intervention order, retail clients made net losses of $22 million from CFD trading - a reduction to 94% of the quarterly average of $372 million in the year prior to the product intervention order.

There were also 45% fewer loss-making retail client accounts compared with the quarterly average in the prior year, whereas the number of profit-making retail client accounts reduced by only 4% across the same period.