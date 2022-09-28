More consolidation is needed, says Diverger chief

Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen believes more consolidation must happen within the financial advice industry.

"I think we are one of the larger service providers and yet, by listed company standards, we're small," he explained in a recent interview with Financial Standard.

"The industry is fundamentally a cottage industry, so more than half the advice firms are less than $1 million dollars of revenue. Scale creates the ability to invest."

In June, Diverger made a bid to acquire Centrepoint Alliance, but it fell through. Regardless, Jacobsen said that mergers and acquisitions are still well and truly part of its plan.

"Mergers and acquisitions are on our agenda but we're not alone in that. I think a number of the players in the market agree that consolidation needs to happen. How to make that happen is another question," he said.

The drive to build scale does sit high on the priority list for several firms, WT Financial Group (WTL) being one. In 2021 it acquired Sentry Group and earlier this year Synchron.

WTL managing director Keith Cullen agrees scale is an important part of growth.

"One thing we've been able to do is really get integration benefits across the Sentry and Synchron acquisitions and remove any duplication out of the business, and then really focus on creating the right scale to deliver the right level of services to advisers," Cullen told Financial Standard.

Jacobsen said some of the challenges that the industry faced in the past and led to the Royal Commission are related to the advice infrastructure that was used.

"When I look back, one of the things that we got wrong was we didn't invest in the infrastructure for advisers and licensees to rely on," he said.

"Our view at Diverger is that these challenges need to be solved and small advice businesses don't have the capacity to solve that themselves, because they're busy serving their clients.

"We see us and others playing a role in building the muscle, building the scale to actually go and invest. That includes automating some of these manual processes that means using digital advice tools, but also just bringing institutional scale to small businesses. That's how we think about scale."

Jacobsen admits the last four or five years have been tough for the sector.

"We've dealt with really complicated change, and a lot of advisers have left, and a lot of businesses have been under strain. The advisers we work with have so much opportunity in front of them. They're really entering a unique phase where the demand for services exceeds their ability to supply it," he said.

Jacobsen said the industry is heading in a positive direction with no regulatory reform threatening to "transform lives."

"We have clear air and we've got the opportunity to really innovate," he said.

"Advisers are relationship people, they're just they are loving being back together and we're loving being back with them."