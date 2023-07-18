Newspaper icon
Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUL 2023   12:31PM

Monochrome Asset Management, via its responsible entity Vasco Trustees, has lodged an updated application for its Bitcoin ETF with the ASX.

The Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) will be an exchange-traded fund that will offer retail investors direct and regulated exposure to Bitcoin.

The fund will be backed by a network of service providers, including State Street Australia, Automic, Ernst and Young, CF Benchmarks, and Gemini Trust.

Last year, Monochrome received ASIC approval to operate spot-based crypto asset ETFs.

At the time, Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew commented: "The regulator's approval of this license variation represents a major step forward for both the advice industry and retail investors, allowing advisers to meet the market demands of their clients when it comes to the nascent crypto-asset class."

"Providing these regulated and more secure rails means investors have a much higher degree of regulation when seeking this type of exposure, with both industry and investors emerging as winners."

ASIC's framework for crypto-asset exchange-traded products allows product issuers to meet existing regulatory obligations while addressing the unique features and risk of crypto-assets. This includes ensuring investment management services are provided by specialists who know this asset class and how to manage it within traditional financial structures.

"We believe that the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF is the first and only crypto-asset ETF application filed under this new framework, which once listed, will give Australian investors access to this asset class with the appropriate financial services protections," Yew said.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been actively reviewing several applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Among the recent acknowledgements is an application from BlackRock which was touted as the most significant institutional event in Bitcoin history.

In addition to BlackRock, the SEC is considering applications from several other fund managers including, Bitwise, Wise Origin, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Invesco.

