Superannuation

MobiSuper, licensee to pay $250k penalty

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 AUG 2022   9:27AM

MobiSuper and its licensee will pay a $250,000 penalty for breaching superannuation advice laws while promoting the MobiSuper fund.

MobiSuper and ZIB Financial will pay the combined penalty after the Federal Court found MobiSuper representatives had phoned customers and provided personal advice without acting in the customers' best interests and failed to warn those consumers that the advice was based on incomplete or inaccurate information. The phone calls in question took place in October and November 2017.

The Court also found that MobiSuper made misleading claims about being able to save fees by opening a MobiSuper account and having other existing super accounts rolled into it, and also failed to provide any Statements of Advice as required by law.

This judgment follows a previous decision by the Federal Court in mid-2021 that Tidswell Financial Services, as MobiSuper's trustee, failed to adequately monitor MobiSuper in regard to the same issues, and failed to comply with Prudential Standard SPS 231 Outsourcing. Tidswell's RSE licence was cancelled in June 2021.

ASIC first launched its action against Tidswell, MobiSuper and ZIB in November 2019. The action also involved Andrew Grover, a director of MobiSuper and ZIB.

The trustee for MobiSuper is now Diversa. MobiSuper is a sub-plan of the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan and, according to its most recent Member Outcomes Assessment, was due to be combined with Student Super's Professional Super last month.

Meanwhile, ZIB has been ordered to pay a penalty as the failures by MobiSuper suggest ZIB didn't take reasonable steps to ensure such failures didn't occur, ASIC said.

"The Federal Court also found that ZIB did not comply with its obligation to ensure that the financial services covered by its licence, as provided by MobiSuper, were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly," ASIC said.

Justice Charlesworth said ZIB's conduct constituted "a serious departure from reasonable standards of performance of advice."

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said ASIC took on this case because of concerns that personal advice was being provided without the relevant legal protections, and consumers were being misled into moving their superannuation to MobiSuper.

"This practice was not focussed on what was best for the consumer. ASIC will continue to work to ensure licensees comply with the law and correctly monitor their corporate authorised representatives to prevent poor promotional behaviour," Court said.

MobiSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

