MLC Life names general manager, remediation

MLC Life has hired the man who led Commonwealth Bank's recent $1 billion remediation program to the role of general manager, remediation programs.

Ian Fletcher, currently general manager of program strategy, customer remediation at Commonwealth Bank, is taking on the new role at the insurer.

Fletcher will be responsible for delivering MLC Life's $32 million Accelerate customer experience uplift program, reporting into chief operating officer Jane Murray.

MLC Life said the appointment reflects its commitment to customer excellence and improved customer experience, which has also included the appointment of Murray and Craig Dainton to general manager, adviser and customer operations. Since these occurred in May, MLC Life has seen a more than 10% reduction in call handling times, among other improvements, Murray said.

"The team have been brought together to oversee the significant body of work being undertaken by the business to further improve the systems, processes and industry-leading technology needed to offer an even better experience for advisers and customers, as well as superannuation funds, trustees and their members," MLC Life said.

Murray described Fletcher as a "deeply experienced customer excellence specialist."

In addition to Commonwealth Bank, Fletcher also assisted AMP with its post-Royal Commission remediation programs which totalled about $800 million. He's also previously held senior roles in mergers and acquisitions with AXA, including the sale of AXA Asia Pacific to AMP and, before that, the integrations of ipac Securities, Challenger Financial Planning and Genesys Wealth Advisers, and Sterling Grace.

"... Ian will play an integral role in enhancing the customer experience and reviewing our touchpoints with customers and partners to make sure we can do even better as we continue to grow our business," Murray said.

"Ian understands process excellence, having led large programs with significant investment in maximising the enhancement of customer processes and outcomes."

Commenting on his appointment, Fletcher said: "MLC Life Insurance is one of Australia's leading and most trusted insurers, and I'm excited to continue that tradition and to review and revise the processes and systems needed to deliver an even better total customer experience."