Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to acquire Link Group

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   11:50AM

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is set to pay $1.2 billion for Link Group.

MUFG's subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (The Trust Bank) parties signed the scheme implementation deed today that will pay $2.26 cash for every Link share, which is inclusive of a $0.16 dividend. MUFG is paying a 33% premium based on Link's closing share price on December 15.

Major financial firms have attempted but failed in their takeover of Link in recent years.

Following a years' long courtship, Ontario-based Dye & Durham's bid to acquire Link for $2.9 billion collapsed in September 2022.

In 2021, Carlyle Asia Partners offered to acquire 100% of Link, valuing it at $5.38 per share. At one point, SS&C Technology Holdings was in the running and offered $5.65.

Takafumi Ihara, The Trust Bank senior managing executive officer and business head of MUFG investor services, said The Trust Bank is "one of the largest pension and stock administration providers in Japan and we look forward to jointly growing in this space".

"Also, we truly believe that the acquisition of Link Group will further enable MUFG to accelerate its global business expansion, with access to the Australian superannuation funds and global corporate clients to service with our broad range of MUFG' solutions, and enabling us to strengthen the global reach, develop growth opportunities and expand the business scale together," Ihara said.

Link Group chief executive Vivek Bhatia said joining forces with MUFG "will be significantly beneficial to our clients and employees".

"Their long-term investment horizon will further evolve our service proposition, bolster our growth strategy, and open up significant opportunities for our businesses.

"We are excited about the opportunities this transaction presents for our future and look forward to working together with MUFG and The Trust Bank to achieve our shared goals," he said.

Link's urged shareholders to vote in favour of the proposal in the absence of a superior one. It is subject to the independent expert's assessment if the deal is in the best interests of Link shareholders.

Last week, Link Fund Solutions finalised the compensation amount of $438 million it will pay investors in the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Read more: MUFGLink GroupMitsubishi UFJ Financial GroupCarlyle Asia PartnersLink Fund SolutionsMitsubishi UFJ TrustSS&C Technology HoldingsTakafumi IharaVivek BhatiaWoodford Equity Income Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Woodford investors approve Link redress scheme
AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate
Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE
Link names retirement, super product lead
Link revises financial reports after ASIC review
Link shakes up board, names super industry veteran
Link Fund Solutions sale completes
Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds
Super, retirement unit cushions Link's massive loss
Corporate fund inks deal with Link

Editor's Choice

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to acquire Link Group

KARREN VERGARA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is set to pay $1.2 billion for Link Group.

Citi broadens custody offering

ANDREW MCKEAN
Citi Securities Services has introduced capabilities to support dual-access exchange-traded funds (ETFs), affording investors the flexibility to access funds via an exchange or unlisted distribution channel.

Federal Court appoints receivers to investigate Brite Advisors

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Federal Court has appointed Linda Smith and Robert Kirman of McGrathNicol as corporate receivers to probe Brite Advisors, following serious concerns about the management of client pension funds.

Angela Jackson to helm annual Chief Economists Forum

CHLOE WALKER
Impact Economics and Policy lead economist Angela Jackson is set to lead discussions at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum 2024, joined by industry stalwart Don Stammer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.