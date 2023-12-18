Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to acquire Link Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is set to pay $1.2 billion for Link Group.

MUFG's subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (The Trust Bank) parties signed the scheme implementation deed today that will pay $2.26 cash for every Link share, which is inclusive of a $0.16 dividend. MUFG is paying a 33% premium based on Link's closing share price on December 15.

Major financial firms have attempted but failed in their takeover of Link in recent years.

Following a years' long courtship, Ontario-based Dye & Durham's bid to acquire Link for $2.9 billion collapsed in September 2022.

In 2021, Carlyle Asia Partners offered to acquire 100% of Link, valuing it at $5.38 per share. At one point, SS&C Technology Holdings was in the running and offered $5.65.

Takafumi Ihara, The Trust Bank senior managing executive officer and business head of MUFG investor services, said The Trust Bank is "one of the largest pension and stock administration providers in Japan and we look forward to jointly growing in this space".

"Also, we truly believe that the acquisition of Link Group will further enable MUFG to accelerate its global business expansion, with access to the Australian superannuation funds and global corporate clients to service with our broad range of MUFG' solutions, and enabling us to strengthen the global reach, develop growth opportunities and expand the business scale together," Ihara said.

Link Group chief executive Vivek Bhatia said joining forces with MUFG "will be significantly beneficial to our clients and employees".

"Their long-term investment horizon will further evolve our service proposition, bolster our growth strategy, and open up significant opportunities for our businesses.

"We are excited about the opportunities this transaction presents for our future and look forward to working together with MUFG and The Trust Bank to achieve our shared goals," he said.

Link's urged shareholders to vote in favour of the proposal in the absence of a superior one. It is subject to the independent expert's assessment if the deal is in the best interests of Link shareholders.

Last week, Link Fund Solutions finalised the compensation amount of $438 million it will pay investors in the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.