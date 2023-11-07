Mirova targets super funds in multi-billion dollar raise

Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, aims to secure support from super funds, potentially reaching billions, to launch its sixth strategy focused on energy transition infrastructure.

The global asset manager intends to raise approximately $3.3 billion (€2 billion) to launch Mirova Energy Transition 6 (MET6) and confirmed it's seeking investments from super funds.

Natixis Investment Managers country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said Mirova has both the experience and expertise to bring the very best ESG investment opportunities to Australian super funds and institutional investors.

"This is the sixth iteration of its energy transition infrastructure fund, so it is building on a long and successful track record of delivering critical finance for energy transition projects, while also providing attractive returns for investors," Watson said.

"I know that many super funds, and their members, care deeply about global warming and want to invest in the energy transition, but can't always find investments that meet their ESG, risk and return criteria.

She confirmed that this is an opportunity worth exploring for funds that are facing challenges in finding such investments.

Although the fund's primary focus for deployment remains Europe, Mirova said there is potential for some investments to be directed towards other OECD member countries.

It explained that by replicating successful models, it seeks to expand the partnerships it has established with European developers into new regions, particularly in Asia.

According to Mirova, MET6 will play a role in fulfilling the financing requirements for resilient infrastructure, which it said is crucial for the decarbonisation of energy production and consumption.

The new offering will build on Mirova's prior energy transition funds and maintain flexible investment strategies, including taking majority or minority stakes, as well as providing equity financing or subordinated debt.

The strategy will focus on financing established technologies, including onshore and offshore wind power, photovoltaics, hydropower, energy storage, and energy efficiency. Further, it will continue to support the development of low-carbon electric mobility and hydrogen.

Mirova said that the MET6 team will seek to identify project promoters and provide them with the financial resources to support their development phase, throughout the projects' entire life cycles.

To facilitate this expansion, Mirova's Energy Transition Infrastructure team, responsible for OECD funds, has expanded its staff to 29 individuals, up from 22 in 2022.

It will receive support from Mirova's Singapore office in both fundraising and deployment efforts.

"We are proud to continue our investments with this new vintage, and to offer it to institutional investors wishing to contribute to the fight against global warming," Mirova managing director of energy transition funds Raphaël Lance said.