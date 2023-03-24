Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Roy Morgan's quarterly gauge of member satisfaction found that super funds were graded a 66.6% rating, down from a record high of 72% one year ago.

Industry funds reported the largest decline of 6.3% points year on year to 67.9%. However, super funds that scored relatively higher satisfaction among their peers were HESTA, UniSuper, AustralianSuper and Hostplus.

Retail funds declined by 5.6% points to 61.3%. Macquarie Group's retail fund was the only product that bucked the trend, climbing 3.5% points in 2023.

Members' dissatisfaction came off the back of share market volatility and interest rate increases.

The ASX200 reached a high of 7628.9 on August 2021, fell by almost 1200 points when the index in June 2022 and recovered at 7258.4 at the end of February, Roy Morgan chief executive Michelle Levine said.

In addition to economic uncertainty, respondents expressed their frustration with the flurry of consolidation in the industry. These mergers were among UniSuper and Australian Catholic Super; HESTA and Mercy Super; Active Super and Vision Super, and Hostplus and Statewide together with many others.

"One of the key messages coming through from these mergers is the importance of communication and a smooth transition process for members throughout," Levine said.

"As the industry continues to consolidate in the years ahead, we are set to see more such mergers and acquisitions as the larger players look to increase the amount of assets they have under management in an increasingly competitive industry. The premium on maintaining a high degree of customer satisfaction and providing better investment returns will only increase."

Those who self-manage their super reported the highest satisfaction levels of 74.7%, although this is lower by 5.3% compared to a year ago.

Public sector fund members are the second-most satisfied with their funds' performance, recording a score of 73.4%. This is also lower by 5.7% year on year.

Despite the overall decline in customer satisfaction, it remains in aggregate well above long-term average of 57.9% and higher than at any point prior to 2021, Levine said.