Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAR 2023   12:17PM

Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Roy Morgan's quarterly gauge of member satisfaction found that super funds were graded a 66.6% rating, down from a record high of 72% one year ago.

Industry funds reported the largest decline of 6.3% points year on year to 67.9%. However, super funds that scored relatively higher satisfaction among their peers were HESTA, UniSuper, AustralianSuper and Hostplus.

Retail funds declined by 5.6% points to 61.3%. Macquarie Group's retail fund was the only product that bucked the trend, climbing 3.5% points in 2023.

Members' dissatisfaction came off the back of share market volatility and interest rate increases.

The ASX200 reached a high of 7628.9 on August 2021, fell by almost 1200 points when the index in June 2022 and recovered at 7258.4 at the end of February, Roy Morgan chief executive Michelle Levine said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

In addition to economic uncertainty, respondents expressed their frustration with the flurry of consolidation in the industry. These mergers were among UniSuper and Australian Catholic Super; HESTA and Mercy Super; Active Super and Vision Super, and Hostplus and Statewide together with many others.

"One of the key messages coming through from these mergers is the importance of communication and a smooth transition process for members throughout," Levine said.

"As the industry continues to consolidate in the years ahead, we are set to see more such mergers and acquisitions as the larger players look to increase the amount of assets they have under management in an increasingly competitive industry. The premium on maintaining a high degree of customer satisfaction and providing better investment returns will only increase."

Those who self-manage their super reported the highest satisfaction levels of 74.7%, although this is lower by 5.3% compared to a year ago.

Public sector fund members are the second-most satisfied with their funds' performance, recording a score of 73.4%. This is also lower by 5.7% year on year.

Despite the overall decline in customer satisfaction, it remains in aggregate well above long-term average of 57.9% and higher than at any point prior to 2021, Levine said.

Read more: HESTAHostplusRoy MorganUniSuperMichelle LevineAustralian Catholic SuperAustralianSuperMacquarie GroupMercy SuperStatewideVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand
Stafford Capital adds superannuation lead
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
HESTA investment committee chair to depart
HESTA hires from MLC Super for GM role
Global alternatives manager lands down under
Retirement officer roles critical in super funds
Aware Super restructures investment team
AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing
AustralianSuper overhauls Member Direct fees

Editor's Choice

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Government targets ASX dominance

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:27PM
The Australian government has released draft legislation aimed at promoting competition in the clearing and settlement services market.

Legalsuper appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.