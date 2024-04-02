Newspaper icon
Mercer Super recruits growth lead

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024   12:30PM

A senior J.P. Morgan sales executive and relationship manager has joined Mercer Super Trust as its growth lead.

In the new role, Stuart Raynes will support the super fund's growing corporate super and clients business.

"Stuart's appointment follows that of Andrew Howse earlier this year, bolstering the leadership of Mercer Super's corporate super and clients team following a period of rapid growth," the firm said.

"Their combined expertise builds on the existing team while strengthening the fund's capability to deliver strong retirement outcomes for corporate super clients, their employees and associated licensees and advisers."

Raynes spent 16 years with the US banking giant, with his time evenly split between looking after J.P. Morgan's top-tier institutional investors and running a debt funding business for its capital markets business.

Most recently, as head of investor client management, he was tasked with developing relationships with pension funds, large asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds.

Before that, he ran an Aussie dollar debt syndicate, building a franchise that achieved a top four league table position.

For the last 18 months, Raynes was treasurer of the J.P. Morgan PRIDE resource group and part of its leadership team.

Before joining J.P. Morgan in 2007, he was part of Nomura Australia's debt capital markets team for six years.

Within two years of joining Japan's biggest investment bank, Raynes transferred to London to help build coverage in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

He then spent four years serving as head of the DCM business for those three markets.

