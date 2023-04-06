Newspaper icon
Mercer Super names key executives

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 APR 2023   12:45PM

Following the merger with BT Super, Mercer Super has a new chief investment officer and a personal super and member experience lead.

Corrin Collocott has been named chief investment officer, Mercer Super and Multi-Sector. He will also play a deputy chief investment officer within the broader Mercer Pacific business.

Reporting to Mercer Pacific investment chief Kylie Willment, Collocott will be responsible for the performance of the Mercer Super investment options and other Mercer diversified funds and provide broad leadership to the Pacific Investment Management team, Mercer said.

He will also work on the transition of the Advance Asset Management funds to Mercer.

He was BT's chief investment officer for more than five years prior to the merger and has also held roles with Sunsuper and Russell Investments over the years.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wallace is now personal super and member experience leader, Mercer Super.

Wallace is responsible for leading the retention, growth and development of Mercer Super's personal super offering and member experience, Mercer said.

He will report directly to Mercer chief executive Tim Barber and oversee the team looking after the fund's 850,000 members.

Wallace was previously managing director, personal and corporate superannuation at BT. Over the years he's also worked with AMP and Perpetual, including as the latter's acting chief operating officer at one point.

"The aim of the merger has always been about bringing the best of our organisations together to deliver better retirement outcomes for our members. Both Andrew and Corrin have a great deal of experience across the industry, and importantly, a shared purpose to make a difference in people's lives," Mercer Pacific president David Bryant said.

"Andrew and Corrin's appointments are an important milestone for us, as we start to shape our future together. I'm confident that we have the right leadership team to take us forward for the benefit of our members, our clients and our people."

Collocott, Wallace and about 350 former BT staff joined Mercer this week under the merger.

