Mercer Super loses state leaders

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 19 JAN 2024   12:46PM

Mercer Super has confirmed the departure of Victoria state leader Marcus Carr following a restructure.

Carr's counterpart in New South Wales and Queensland Nathan Der Stepanian has also left the firm.

Carr - who has been with Mercer for over 16 years - said his role was made redundant and he decided against applying for other posts at Mercer.

He sees the restructure as an opportunity to take some time out to refresh and is looking to rejoin the superannuation/financial sector over the coming months.

He is the third senior executive to depart Mercer in recent months following the acquisition and bedding down of BT's superannuation and asset management businesses.

Late last year, long-serving superannuation expert Anthony Schiavo left because of the structural changes. Also, Mercer Super investment chief Corrin Collocott quit the firm after just nine months to join Insurance Australia Group.

Carr's previous role as state leader meant spending a large portion of his time with clients, and he sees a role where he continues to deal with large employers or possibly in the retirement space, as a logical next step.

"I really enjoy time working with clients and putting in place programs that are mutually rewarding. Also of particular interest are the opportunities for super funds to engage and support older membership cohorts as they transition to retirement," he said.

For his part, Der Stepanian has been at Mercer for four years joining from AMP where he was an account manager.

Earlier, he spent five years at Aon as a retirement and financial management consultant and as a funds management administrator at Perpetual.

This is on top of a 17-year stint at Harris Markets in retail sales.

