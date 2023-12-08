Mercer Super investment chief departs

Top Mercer executive Corrin Collocott has quit the firm after just nine months to join an insurer.

His sudden departure has left many scratching their heads since Insurance Australia Group has just $12 billion of assets under management.

The investment head of Mercer Super and Multi-Sector - who also served as deputy chief investment officer at Mercer Australia - will be effectively replaced by James Kerr.

However, while Kerr - the firm's head of asset allocation - is stepping into a more senior role, he will have a different title than his predecessor.

Mercer has appointed him to the newly created role of chief investment strategist for multi-asset, Pacific.

He will also oversee the investment strategy, design and execution of the firm's suite of multi-asset/diversified funds.

"We thank Corrin for his contributions during his time at Mercer," the firm said.

Both Collocott and Kerr arrived at Mercer in April as part of the merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust and the acquisition of Advance Asset Management.

On joining, Collocott oversaw the performance of Mercer Super's investment options and diversified funds, provided leadership to the investment management team and supported Advance Asset Management in its transition into Mercer's investment framework.

Collocott is an experienced hand. He was BT Financial's investment chief for nearly six years after serving as head of asset allocation and head of diversified portfolios.

Earlier, he managed investment strategies at Sunsuper, including the Queensland fund's multi-asset portfolios.

Collocott has also held senior roles at lnTech, MCA NZ Limited, and Watson Wyatt.

Mercer Super Trust is now one of the 15 largest funds in Australia with approximately 850,000 members and $63 billion total assets under management.