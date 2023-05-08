Mercer scoops up third BT business unit

Mercer announced it will acquire BT Private Portfolio Management for an undisclosed amount after it finalised the transition of the superannuation and asset management units.

Mercer will become the new owner of BT Private Portfolio Management (PPM), which has $1.9 billion in assets under management.

Both parties did not provide more details about the transaction other than that it will finalise later this year.

"The addition of PPM allows us to service the entire investor market - from our Mercer Super Trust members through to private clients and family offices - and support even more investors in achieving their wealth objectives," investments leader for Mercer in the Pacific region Simon Eagleton said.

BT's parent company Westpac announced the acquisition in line with releasing the group's half year to March 2023 results.

The successor funds transfer of BT Superannuation and takeover of Advance Asset Management, which finalised in March and April respectively, gained about $350 million for the group.

Funds under management for the managed accounts channel on BT Panorama jumped 26% year on year to $13.7 billon. FUA on BT Panorama of $102.1 billion, however, was down 3% year on year.

Westpac's financial adviser representatives stood at 6028, down 2% over the period.

Westpac's Specialist Businesses division, which was established in May 2020, parked many of the operations the bank wanted to get rid of.

Since its formation, nine business units have been divested, including the merger of BT's personal and corporate superannuation funds and the sale of Advance Asset Management to Mercer. Platforms, Westpac Pacific, margin lending and auto finance business currently remain.

Specialist Businesses' net profit rose a whopping 273% to $493 million thanks to the sale of Advance Asset Management.

Westpac's overall net profit surged 22% to $4 billion.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said: "Our first half result reflects the progress we've made in becoming a simpler, stronger bank. Disciplined cost and margin management has lifted our return on equity and allowed us to increase dividends to 70 cents per share."

"We've grown in a disciplined way in mortgages, performed well in business and institutional banking and stayed the course on risk management and simplification. We've further strengthened our balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 12.3% and funding and liquidity ratios well above regulatory requirements. Our credit quality remains sound with little change in the level of stressed assets, however we boosted credit impairment provisions this half reflecting the forecast tougher economic outlook."