Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul

Mercer has called for a fairer superannuation tax system, particularly for lower-income earners and women in its pre-budget submission.

Mercer's proposed changes aim to improve the fairness of the super tax system, which currently has an inherent bias towards high-income earners.

Proposed changes for improving fairness in the super tax system include paying Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contributions on government-paid parental leave, extending the Low Income Superannuation Tax Offset (LISTO), reducing the Division 293 tax threshold for high income earners, introducing a maximum super benefit ($3.4 million) at age 70, and requiring all super benefits to be subject to minimum drawdown rules.

Mercer senior partner David Knox said the recommendations would improve the super tax system now and into the future.

"The proposed changes address critical and systemic issues in ways that have little to no impact on the Budget, while seeking to improve the system over the long term. We can and should do better than the current arrangements," Knox said.

"We need to find a sustainable and Budget-neutral way forward so that more Australians, and especially lower-income earners and women, can enjoy a better and financially-secure life in retirement."

Further, Mercer's Super tax reform leading to fairer outcomes report highlighted three key benefits of its proposals.

The proposals will close the gender gap in super through SG payments on parental leave and the extension of LISTO, decrease tax benefits for those with large super balances, and achieve budget neutrality in the short-term with a positive impact on the Federal Budget as super balances grow.

Mercer's changes are forecast to have a positive budgetary impact of $0.04 billion.

Emphasising the need for super tax reform, Knox concluded that the objective of Australia's retirement income system, encompassing both the Age Pension and superannuation, should enable most retirees to maintain their pre-retirement standard of living.

However, the taxation of super in Australia is complex and inequitable, with current legislation serving to benefit those who need it least; high-income earners, he said.