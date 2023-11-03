Mercer names new head of equities

Mercer names new head of equitiesBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023 12:04PM
Mercer has confirmed the appointment of Shannon Reilly as head of equities in the firm's investment management team.
Reilly has been elevated from his role as senior portfolio manager, where he looked after Mercer's domestic and global equity portfolios, including manager selection and portfolio construction decisions.
This is a new role that was created due to the continued growth in the business and investment team, according to the firm.
Reilly has been with Mercer since 2012.
Before that, he spent three years at the Department of Planning and Community Development as a project officer and community infrastructure grants program coordinator.
Commenting on the appointment, Mercer head of public markets Sue Wang said Reilly will be responsible for managing domestic and global equity portfolios, as well as the equities team.
"His strong background in Australian equities coupled with solid leadership skills sees him well placed to step into this newly-created role,' she said.
