Mercer appoints three new directors

Mercer appoints three new directorsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023 12:45PM
Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards, bringing experience at the likes of J.P. Morgan and Sunsuper.
Former APP Securities chief executive Sangeeta Venketasan and State Super senior investment counsel David Hartley have joined the Mercer Investments (Australia) and Advance Asset Management boards. Meanwhile, Infrastructure Victoria chair Jim Miller was appointed to the Mercer Superannuation (Australia) board.
Venketasan has over 25 years' experience in financial services. Most recently, she was the co-founder of Human Financial, an investment management firm. In February, Clearview Wealth sold its managed investment business to Human Financial for a 40% stake in the company.
She's also served as chief operating officer for Commonwealth Bank and Lehman Brothers.
Hartley has around 40 years' investment experience across all major public and private asset classes. He's previously been the chief investment officer at Sunsuper for about 10 years and a director of investment consulting at Russell Investment Group.
Previously, Hartley was also the chief investment officer of Mercer Australia.
Finally, Miller brings over 25 years' experience to the Mercer Superannuation (Australia) board, encompassing a wide scope of roles in investment banking sponsor and capital markets across a range of corporate and government sectors globally.
His past positions include serving as vice chair of J.P. Morgan and as a director of Household Capital, a financial services firm providing longevity income to senior Australians.
Marsh McLennan Pacific chief executive David Bryant noted that as the firm continues to progress its strategic growth agenda across investments and superannuation, strong governance and leadership across Mercer's fiduciary boards remains ever important.
"Our fiduciary boards play a key role in helping our clients and members thrive, and we are very fortunate to have three esteemed industry leaders join as non-executive directors. I look forward to working with Sangeeta, David and Jim as we execute on our growth strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose to make a difference in people's lives," he said.
Mercer Super chair Jan Swinhoe added: "It's an exciting time for Mercer Super, and we are delighted that someone of Jim's calibre has joined us on this journey. I'm confident that his contribution will further strengthen our ability to provide our clients and our members with improved retirement outcomes as we cement our competitive position in the market."
