Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief

Mercer has outlined its ambition to accelerate growth in the APAC region, appointing Cathy Hales as its chief executive of Wealth Pacific.

Hales has oversight of Mercer's wealth portfolio across Australia and New Zealand, comprising the Mercer Super Trust - one of Australia's largest superannuation funds with around $63 billion in assets under management. The super fund also boasts a robust membership, approximately 850,000.

Earlier this year, Mercer significantly enhanced its position in the superannuation sector, successfully completing a merger with BT Super. This move saw Mercer integrate BT Super's personal and corporate superannuation offerings, and incorporate Advance Asset Management into its portfolio.

Hales' remit also encompasses Mercer's multi-manager and investment solutions business, and its superannuation services arm, which provides superannuation administration and financial advice.

Over a span of 30 years, Hales has led Challenger's Fidante Partners business, transforming it into one of Australia's largest multi-boutique investment platforms. She's also served as managing director and global chief operating officer of client relations and marketing at RREEF (New York), Deutsche Bank's global alternative asset management wing.

Marsh McLennan Pacific chief executive David Bryant commented: "Helping our clients reshape investment and retirement outcomes is the core of what we do at Mercer, and we have made significant inroads in expanding our capability in this space over the past two years."

Bryant, who is also Mercer Pacific president, added: "Cathy has the vision and experience needed to advise our clients in an ever-changing market and drive Mercer's strong investments and retirement growth agenda in the Pacific region."

Based in Sydney, Hales started with Mercer today.