Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

MEDIQ expands presence via merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 OCT 2023   12:33PM

A Sydney-based advice firm will merge with MEDIQ Financial Services, as the latter sets in motion a plan to take on every major city.

Merging with MEDIQ is Omega Financial Solutions and Omega Accounting Solutions, having signed a definitive agreement with the former's US owner Focus Financial.

Omega was founded by Max Moodley in 2004 with the intention of being a "one-stop shop for medical professionals by providing tax, mortgage and insurance offerings" in addition to accounting services. MEDIQ also specialises in advising medical professionals.

Joining MEDIQ provides Moodley with a succession plan for the business and his clients, Focus said.

Moodley said he has been engaging with MEDIQ for some time now and is confident it's the right fit, enabling Omega to enhance its client service.

"Having the support of a bigger team with deep industry and technological expertise will help us provide more value to our clients, while simultaneously maintaining the entrepreneurial flair and medical professional focus that has shaped our business," he said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Meantime, Focus added: "For MEDIQ, this transaction represents an opportunity to further establish its presence as a leader in the niche medical professional financial services space in Australia, and further expand in the attractive Sydney market."

"Ultimately, MEDIQ's intention is to develop the scale and presence to be considered one of the "go-to" firms for medical specialists across all the major Australian cities."

MEDIQ is run by founder and managing partner Ravi Agarwal, who said Omega is a great cultural and strategic fit. He also reinforced how the deal builds on MEDIQ's plans to expand in Sydney. It already has one Sydney office, in addition to its Melbourne headquarters and a Brisbane office.

Finally, Focus' head of mergers and acquisitions Travis Danysh said the group is proud to support the merger.

"This transaction will strengthen MEDIQ's ability to serve clients and build upon its Sydney presence as the firm continues to grow," he said.

"It is a highly synergistic combination, and once again illustrates our ability to bring our extensive M&A expertise to our partners and help them grow and expand their businesses."

Up until last month, Focus Financial Partners was listed on the NASDAQ. It was delisted following its acquisition by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice for more than US$7 billion.

In addition to MEDIQ, Focus owns Escala Partners and MISSO Wealth Management. Meanwhile, its subsidiary Connectus also owns several local firms, including Aspiri Financial Services Group, Brady & Associates, George Ferizis Group, Link Financial Services Group, Financial Professionals, and the Westwood Group.

Read more: MEDIQMEDIQ Financial ServicesFocus Financial PartnersOmega Financial SolutionsMax MoodleyAspiri Financial Services GroupConnectusEscala PartnersFinancial ProfessionalsGeorge Ferizis GroupLink Financial Services GroupMISSO Wealth ManagementOmega Accounting SolutionsRavi AgarwalTravis DanyshWestwood Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Escala loses bid to restrain former executives
Focus Financial acquired by PE firm
Praemium sees record earnings jump
Focus acquires sixth advice firm
Connectus acquires fifth practice
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
Powerwrap finds new line of business

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.