MEDIQ expands presence via merger

A Sydney-based advice firm will merge with MEDIQ Financial Services, as the latter sets in motion a plan to take on every major city.

Merging with MEDIQ is Omega Financial Solutions and Omega Accounting Solutions, having signed a definitive agreement with the former's US owner Focus Financial.

Omega was founded by Max Moodley in 2004 with the intention of being a "one-stop shop for medical professionals by providing tax, mortgage and insurance offerings" in addition to accounting services. MEDIQ also specialises in advising medical professionals.

Joining MEDIQ provides Moodley with a succession plan for the business and his clients, Focus said.

Moodley said he has been engaging with MEDIQ for some time now and is confident it's the right fit, enabling Omega to enhance its client service.

"Having the support of a bigger team with deep industry and technological expertise will help us provide more value to our clients, while simultaneously maintaining the entrepreneurial flair and medical professional focus that has shaped our business," he said.

Meantime, Focus added: "For MEDIQ, this transaction represents an opportunity to further establish its presence as a leader in the niche medical professional financial services space in Australia, and further expand in the attractive Sydney market."

"Ultimately, MEDIQ's intention is to develop the scale and presence to be considered one of the "go-to" firms for medical specialists across all the major Australian cities."

MEDIQ is run by founder and managing partner Ravi Agarwal, who said Omega is a great cultural and strategic fit. He also reinforced how the deal builds on MEDIQ's plans to expand in Sydney. It already has one Sydney office, in addition to its Melbourne headquarters and a Brisbane office.

Finally, Focus' head of mergers and acquisitions Travis Danysh said the group is proud to support the merger.

"This transaction will strengthen MEDIQ's ability to serve clients and build upon its Sydney presence as the firm continues to grow," he said.

"It is a highly synergistic combination, and once again illustrates our ability to bring our extensive M&A expertise to our partners and help them grow and expand their businesses."

Up until last month, Focus Financial Partners was listed on the NASDAQ. It was delisted following its acquisition by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice for more than US$7 billion.

In addition to MEDIQ, Focus owns Escala Partners and MISSO Wealth Management. Meanwhile, its subsidiary Connectus also owns several local firms, including Aspiri Financial Services Group, Brady & Associates, George Ferizis Group, Link Financial Services Group, Financial Professionals, and the Westwood Group.