MAX Awards 2023: Get votingBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 24 APR 2023 12:15PM
Read more: Year, Financial Standard MAX, Betashares, Voting, Agency Executive of, Allianz Retire, Australian Ethical, Australian Retirement Trust, Aware Super, Charter Hall, Community Initiative of, Crown Sydney, Distribution Team of, Doltone House, Fintech, Janus Henderson, Marketing Team of, MLC Life, Podcast of, Praemium, QIC, Thursday, UniSuper
Votes are flowing for the finalists of the 2023 Financial Standard MAX Awards - be sure to make yours count.
Now in its 29th year, the MAX Awards seek to recognise individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales.
They also aim to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, including increasing the financial literacy of consumers.
This year sees 115 finalists vie for leading spots across 23 categories including Distribution Team of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.
Finalists this year include Allianz Retire+, Betashares, Praemium, MLC Life, Charter Hall, Australian Ethical, AMP, Australian Retirement Trust, and QIC.
Last year's awards attracted over 13,000 votes, with big winners including Janus Henderson, UniSuper, Betashares and Aware Super celebrated at an evening event at Doltone House.
The 2023 awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.
Voting will remain open until May 5.
You can find the full list of finalists and vote here.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former adviser jailed for nine years
CVC sells 20% stake in Eildon
High Court rejects Mayfair 101 plea
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Allison Hill
QIC LIMITED