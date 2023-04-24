Newspaper icon
MAX Awards 2023: Get voting

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 24 APR 2023   12:15PM

Votes are flowing for the finalists of the 2023 Financial Standard MAX Awards - be sure to make yours count.

Now in its 29th year, the MAX Awards seek to recognise individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales.

They also aim to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, including increasing the financial literacy of consumers.

This year sees 115 finalists vie for leading spots across 23 categories including Distribution Team of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Fintech Solution of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.

Time to buy smaller companies?

Finalists this year include Allianz Retire+, Betashares, Praemium, MLC Life, Charter Hall, Australian Ethical, AMP, Australian Retirement Trust, and QIC.

Last year's awards attracted over 13,000 votes, with big winners including Janus Henderson, UniSuper, Betashares and Aware Super celebrated at an evening event at Doltone House.

The 2023 awards will be presented on Thursday, June 1 at an event at Crown Sydney.

Voting will remain open until May 5.

You can find the full list of finalists and vote here.

