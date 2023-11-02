Newspaper icon
Maple-Brown Abbott names distribution heads

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:28PM

Maple-Brown Abbott has made several senior promotions in its distribution team amid business growth and higher demand for its strategies.

The fund manager has named Simon Beram, its former senior investment specialist, as the new head of institutional and research relationships.

Beram has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector and, since joining the firm in 2006, has held various roles, including head of client service.

According to Maple-Brown Abbott, Beram will continue his focus on researchers and has taken on additional responsibility for institutional and consultant relationships across all investment strategies.

In the new role, Beram will collaborate with the firm's investment director, global listed infrastructure Greg Stark.

Further, Vijay Srinivasan, who held the role of national key account manager since 2021, has been appointed as head of wholesale distribution.

Srinivasan has worked across sales and distribution for over 20 years, including at Colonial First State, BlackRock, Barclays and BT Financial Group.

During his tenure at Maple-Brown Abbott, the firm said he has helped it build out its internal wholesale capabilities.

Going forward, Srinivasan will take the lead on wholesale distribution for all strategies other than global listed infrastructure, Maple-Brown Abbott explained.

Additionally, the firm's communications manager Russell Edwards has been appointed as head of marketing and client service and will now take on overall responsibility for marketing strategy and execution, as well as lead the client service function.

Edwards was previously an associate director with KPMG and has worked in marketing and communications across financial services for over twenty years.

Maple-Brown Abbott's chief executive Sophia Rahmani said the promotions reflect the firm's growth, the demand for its strategies, and the high quality of people in the distribution team.

"The Maple-Brown Abbott distribution team has evolved with the changing external environment, and we have built a high-quality team of distribution professionals," she said.

"Distribution remains a key area of focus for the firm, and we are seeing strong momentum across the business. The new appointments position our business for ongoing success."

Read more: Maple-Brown AbbottSimon BeramVijay SrinivasanRussell EdwardsBarclaysBlackRockBT Financial GroupColonial First StateGreg StarkKPMGSophia Rahmani
VIEW COMMENTS

