Investment

Magellan downplays collapse, open to takeover

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 NOV 2023   12:41PM

The newly appointed executive chair of Magellan Financial Group played down the risk of the company collapsing and admitted that the fund manager is an attractive takeover target as he faced tough questions at today's annual general meeting.

Andrew Formica tried to appease shareholders' fears about Magellan's stability and going concern amid key staff exits and large redemptions that brought down funds under management from over $100 billion to $34.3 billion in less than two years.

Despite this, Formica said Magellan remains in a "strong financial position" with "a track record of profitability and paying good dividends, strong operating cash flows and an extremely robust and strong balance sheet".

"We also continue to have careful risk management and strategic decision making and a talented experienced team in place. So, I would see the risk is very low given those characteristics," he said.

In FY23, the fund manager earned performance fee revenues of $339.2 million, a shadow of the $600.1 million reported in the prior period. Statutory net profit after tax of $182.7 million followed a linear trend, down 52%.

Formica conceded that the firm "may well be a target" to other fund managers looking to acquire at a significant discount.

"There's significant value and potential in what we can do and that's our job as a board and as a business to unlock that. I can't run the business or worry about being a target," he said.

"The best thing I can do is to deliver the value inherent in the business and structure and focus on what we can control."

Should a potential acquirer make an offer, this will be put to the board and shareholders.

"Is that our intention - to look for those [potential acquirers]? As any public company, always, at the whim of other shareholders wishing to acquire that business, the best thing we can do is to focus on what you can do and really drive the inherent value in the business and to demonstrate that through an improved share price and improve business performance," he said.

Activist shareholder Sandon Capital recently pushed for former Wallabies captain John Eales to be dumped as a non-executive director of Magellan, flagging it would vote against his re-election at the AGM due to his performance as chair of the remuneration committee.

Many shareholders expressed concerns about how Magellan can restore its reputation.

Formica said that "restoring trust in Magellan is a top priority and we understand that this is crucial for our long-term success and our reputation in the industry".

"The key to achieving this will be to make clients the focal point of the decisions we make and is ultimately delivering for our clients which will deliver value to our shareholders. This includes being open and transparent, ensuring accountability and objectivity to the right governance structures through maintaining a long-term focus and being honest about where we've made mistakes. This is an ongoing process that will take time, but we're making progress in this regard," he said.

