Madigan Capital appoints head of investment capital

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 19 FEB 2024   12:48PM

Commercial real estate debt manager Madigan Capital has appointed Luke Briscoe as head of investment capital, overseeing its funds management team.

Briscoe will start his new position imminently, focusing on advancing Madigan's funds management strategy both in Australia and internationally.

Previously, Briscoe held the position of group executive, investor solutions and head of capital and product development at ISPT, managing product development and key investor relationships.

His background in real estate is comprehensive, with senior positions also at AMP Capital, Charter Hall, GPT, and Colliers International.

"I look forward to joining the Madigan team, drawing on my real estate experience and institutional capital relationships, to provide tailored financial solutions to investors and to help further position Madigan Capital as Australia's real estate debt manager of choice for institutional capital," Briscoe said.

Madigan anticipates that Briscoe's appointment will strengthen its relationships with institutions and help attract high-quality institutional capital. This aligns with a growing interest among major investors in commercial real estate debt, seeking stable and sustainable investment returns in private markets.

Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia reporting non-bank lending constitutes a minor portion of the Australian financial system - approximately 5% of total assets - the sector has experienced rapid growth since 2015.

Madigan anticipates this trend to continue, driven by factors such as traditional banks reducing their exposure to commercial real estate and borrowers seeking tailored financing solutions.

Madigan chief executive Michael Wood highlighted that Briscoe's recruitment is a strategic response to the growing interest from both local and offshore institutions in the sector.

"As an institutional-only investment management firm, Madigan Capital is well-placed to guide local and global institutional investment and work with high-quality borrowers, drawing on the vast experience and proven capabilities of our team to provide tailored debt investment solutions, delivering sustainable and stable investment performance secured against well-underwritten real estate assets. It's a very exciting time to be in this market," Wood said.

Read more: Madigan CapitalLuke BriscoeMichael WoodReserve Bank of AustraliaAMP CapitalCharter HallColliers InternationalGPTISPT
