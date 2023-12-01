Macro environment trumps inflation for asset owners: Research

The majority of global pension and sovereign wealth funds have shifted their focus from inflation to managing a volatile macroeconomic environment as they attempt to recoup massive losses, a new study shows.

The Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum's (OMFIF) latest survey of 50 pension funds and 50 sovereign wealth funds - which included Australia's Future Fund - collectively manage US$25.9 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Only half stated they expect to recoup the significant losses made in 2022.

Public pension funds, for instance, saw AUM decline by 2.5% to US$14.7 trillion. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of this sample suffered losses, including six of the 10 largest pension funds. Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund declined 5.2%; South Korea's National Pension Service dropped by 16.8%; and Dutch fund Stitching Pensioensfonds ABP saw a massive drop of 23.7% in 2022.

Only 50% of funds anticipate it will take over a year to recoup their losses and a "long road to recovery."

In the first half of 2023, however, portfolios rose an average of 3.7%; some 21% of asset owners have recovered their losses from 2022.

OMFIF managing editor and deputy chief executive Clive Horwood said many funds had a difficult 2022, but "it should not be forgotten that the mission of most of these funds is to make investments that provide a relatively low risk return that outstrips inflation."

"Inflation is no longer the primary concern of these funds. They are now focused on how to deal with a macroeconomic environment that is stuck in a higher-for-longer interest rate cycle," he said.

Over 60% of respondents selected equilibrium real interest rates as a top three factor impacting their five to 10-year strategy - which is double the share from last year.

Consequently, funds are moving into infrastructure and public equities and cutting back on government bonds and real estate. Some are upping stakes in emerging markets, with India preferred over China as an investment destination.

The Future Fund, for example, changed its investment approach by moving away from traditional portfolio construction, taking a more active approach, and seeking higher alpha returns as beta returns become more uncertain.

"Future Fund's new strategy also entails more regional differentiation and carefully considered asset class diversification," the report said.

A separate report from the Thinking Ahead Institute identified that sovereign wealth funds account for 39% ($9.1 trillion) of the top 100 assets owners in the world, listing Norges Bank Investment Management, China Investment Corporation, and SAFE Investment Company as the largest in terms of AUM.

Sovereign wealth funds have a higher allocation to alternatives and lower proportion of fixed income compared to the top 20 assets owners (which includes pension funds and master trusts).

Thinking Ahead Institute director Jessica Gao said asset owners from sovereign wealth funds to pension funds have navigated a year when volatility and uncertainty in the global economy have been at their highest in a generation - with often divergent outcomes.

"The disruption caused by elevated inflation and increased interest rates has affected equity and bond markets on a global scale, putting extra pressure on asset owners to reassess and adjust their strategies," Gao said.

"The shift from an era of low inflation and interest rates has given a rise to a new macroeconomic landscape that demands a fresh understanding and management approach. This is impacting different types of asset owner in different and unexpected ways."