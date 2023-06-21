Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Macquarie shifts toward AI-first banking

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023   12:33PM

In partnership with Google Cloud, Macquarie Bank said it will use new artificial intelligence and machine learning in its app to improve the client experience.

The bank explained this includes "predictive analysis models" to provide targeted in-app functionality and streamline banking with automated processes.

"Over the past decade, we've made significant investments in the technology that underpins our retail banking platforms, building them to be cloud-first and completely digital," said Macquarie's head of banking and financial services group Greg Ward.

"By leveraging that investment in our technology stack, and in partnership with Google Cloud, we're now well positioned to take the next step by applying an AI-first approach across our digital and data platforms."

Macquarie said it has been able to embed the technology into its online banking ecosystem, across both its operational and customer experience as Google Cloud underpins all its digital customer interfaces and processes.

The bank further explained the new technology will mean clients can use search as-you-speak functionalities, categorisation technology and cashflow prediction features.

Transfer prediction, process automation and further enhancements of loan application and payment fraud detection will also be available.

"Macquarie will also work with Google Cloud to embed artificial intelligence and machine learning functionality across its customer service functions," the bank said.

"This includes generative artificial intelligence use cases in the contact centre with smart agent capabilities and a range of risk management processes to further enhance the protection of (our) 1.8 million Australia-based customers."

Macquarie head of regulated industries Zac Maufe concluded that the developments are a progression of a multi-year partnership.

"By combining Macquarie's expertise in financial services with Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, we can create new and innovative ways to help their customers manage their money, and invest for the future," he said.

Read more: Google CloudMacquarie BankGreg WardZac Maufe
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand
Australian Ethical appoints chief executive, superannuation
Blue Orbit signs distribution deal
Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments
Macquarie appoints directors to bank board
PIMCO selects new head of local business
Macquarie Group posts record earnings
Citi welcomes eight new hires
Macquarie responds to term deposit scam
ASIC takes Federal Court action against Macquarie Bank

Editor's Choice

ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:26AM
More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.