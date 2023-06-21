Macquarie shifts toward AI-first banking

Macquarie shifts toward AI-first bankingBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023 12:33PM
In partnership with Google Cloud, Macquarie Bank said it will use new artificial intelligence and machine learning in its app to improve the client experience.
The bank explained this includes "predictive analysis models" to provide targeted in-app functionality and streamline banking with automated processes.
"Over the past decade, we've made significant investments in the technology that underpins our retail banking platforms, building them to be cloud-first and completely digital," said Macquarie's head of banking and financial services group Greg Ward.
"By leveraging that investment in our technology stack, and in partnership with Google Cloud, we're now well positioned to take the next step by applying an AI-first approach across our digital and data platforms."
Macquarie said it has been able to embed the technology into its online banking ecosystem, across both its operational and customer experience as Google Cloud underpins all its digital customer interfaces and processes.
The bank further explained the new technology will mean clients can use search as-you-speak functionalities, categorisation technology and cashflow prediction features.
Transfer prediction, process automation and further enhancements of loan application and payment fraud detection will also be available.
"Macquarie will also work with Google Cloud to embed artificial intelligence and machine learning functionality across its customer service functions," the bank said.
"This includes generative artificial intelligence use cases in the contact centre with smart agent capabilities and a range of risk management processes to further enhance the protection of (our) 1.8 million Australia-based customers."
Macquarie head of regulated industries Zac Maufe concluded that the developments are a progression of a multi-year partnership.
"By combining Macquarie's expertise in financial services with Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, we can create new and innovative ways to help their customers manage their money, and invest for the future," he said.
