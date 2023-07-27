Macquarie reports decline in earnings amid weaker trading

Macquarie Group has reported a decrease in earnings for the first quarter of 2024, influenced by weaker trading conditions.

Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said the drop in profits was influenced by a reduction in investment related earnings from green energy projects in its asset management division.

Macquarie Capital, the group's investment banking division, also saw a reduction in fees and commission income. However, this was partially offset by an increase in income from its private credit portfolio.

Nevertheless, Macquarie's financial position was said to "comfortably exceed" regulatory minimum requirements. The financial services group said it had a $10.8 billion surplus in capital, down from $12.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Macquarie chair Glenn Stevens noted Macquarie's record profit of $5.2 billion was an exceptional outcome.

"While last year's record result was partly generated by unusual circumstances, the long-term trend in earnings reflects management's efforts over many years in building valuable franchises," he said.

Meanwhile, Macquarie announced that effective September 27, David Whiteing will be appointed as a non-executive director of Macquarie Bank.

Whiteing has over 30 years' experience leading business and technology strategies, he has worked as global chief operating officer for Standard Chartered and as a group executive at Commonwealth Bank.