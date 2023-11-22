Macquarie brings long-awaited ETFs to market

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) has launched its first range of actively managed ETFs in Australia, offering a listed access point to its managed funds.

In a statement, MAM said the launch provides local investors with the transparency and convenience of an ETF structure and access to its global active management strategies, previously only available as unlisted managed funds.

Now available on the ASX, the Macquarie Dynamic Bond Active ETF (MQDB), the Macquarie Income Opportunities Active ETF (MQIO), and the Macquarie Walter Scott Global Equity Active ETF (MQWS) provide access to opportunities in the global fixed income and equity markets.

MQDB invests in global fixed income instruments, with a focus on quality growth through long-term investment trends. The fund is managed by MAM head of global fixed income Matthew Mulcahy, and senior portfolio managers Shaughn Wilkie and Andrew Vonthethoff.

Meanwhile, MQIO aims to outperform the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index benchmark over the medium term. It is managed by MAM chief investment officer and head of fixed income Brett Lewthwaite, alongside senior portfolio managers David Hanna and Andrew Vonthethoff.

Finally, MQWS targets a long-term total return that exceeds the MSCI World ex-Australia Index (in AUD unhedged) with net dividends reinvested, investing in companies capable of generating sustained wealth over the long term.

MAM ETF investment strategist Blair Hannon, who was poached in September from Global X ETFs to head up the venture, said he is excited to see the launch of MAM's first three active ETFs on the ASX.

"Having only recently come across to Macquarie, I can say it's been an eventful few months helping build Macquarie's new ETF platform," Hannon said.

"Having spent quite some time in the Australian ETF market I can say starting an ETF platform from scratch is no easy task, however, the team here have done an amazing job in creating a world-class ETF platform."

Hannon added that this is just the beginning for Macquarie, saying it plans to bring more existing flagship funds and new innovative strategies into the market from next year.

"As the largest active investment manager in Australia, we recognise the increasing appetite from Australian investors for actively managed ETFs, so providing our clients with access to our investments through a listed vehicle is the next logical step in our offering," he said.