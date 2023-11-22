Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Macquarie brings long-awaited ETFs to market

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 NOV 2023   12:45PM

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) has launched its first range of actively managed ETFs in Australia, offering a listed access point to its managed funds.

In a statement, MAM said the launch provides local investors with the transparency and convenience of an ETF structure and access to its global active management strategies, previously only available as unlisted managed funds.

Now available on the ASX, the Macquarie Dynamic Bond Active ETF (MQDB), the Macquarie Income Opportunities Active ETF (MQIO), and the Macquarie Walter Scott Global Equity Active ETF (MQWS) provide access to opportunities in the global fixed income and equity markets.

MQDB invests in global fixed income instruments, with a focus on quality growth through long-term investment trends. The fund is managed by MAM head of global fixed income Matthew Mulcahy, and senior portfolio managers Shaughn Wilkie and Andrew Vonthethoff.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Meanwhile, MQIO aims to outperform the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index benchmark over the medium term. It is managed by MAM chief investment officer and head of fixed income Brett Lewthwaite, alongside senior portfolio managers David Hanna and Andrew Vonthethoff.

Finally, MQWS targets a long-term total return that exceeds the MSCI World ex-Australia Index (in AUD unhedged) with net dividends reinvested, investing in companies capable of generating sustained wealth over the long term.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

MAM ETF investment strategist Blair Hannon, who was poached in September from Global X ETFs to head up the venture, said he is excited to see the launch of MAM's first three active ETFs on the ASX.

"Having only recently come across to Macquarie, I can say it's been an eventful few months helping build Macquarie's new ETF platform," Hannon said.

"Having spent quite some time in the Australian ETF market I can say starting an ETF platform from scratch is no easy task, however, the team here have done an amazing job in creating a world-class ETF platform."

Hannon added that this is just the beginning for Macquarie, saying it plans to bring more existing flagship funds and new innovative strategies into the market from next year.

"As the largest active investment manager in Australia, we recognise the increasing appetite from Australian investors for actively managed ETFs, so providing our clients with access to our investments through a listed vehicle is the next logical step in our offering," he said.

Read more: Andrew VonthethoffMacquarie Asset ManagementBlair HannonBrett LewthwaiteDavid HannaMatthew MulcahyShaughn Wilkie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline
Global X launches cybersecurity ETF
Two top Global X executives exit
Multiple moves in Aware investments team
Global X launches commodities ETF
Macquarie AM wins manager of the year: ILAs
Top ETF megatrends: Global X
Rest to sell Endeavour stake
Private markets boost Macquarie AM results
Global X launches new Australian equity ETF

Editor's Choice

Small, large entity regulation needs balance: APRA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:42PM
As small financial institutions buckle under macroeconomic pressures, it is a fine balancing act to ensure that they don't suffer unnecessary regulatory burdens to avoid a similar scenario in the US with the collapse of regional banks, APRA says.

Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Scarcity Partners has launched a private equity investment model that enables investors to take direct equity stakes in investment and asset managers at the General Partner level.

Paraplanners unfazed by QAR, AI: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The majority of paraplanners are not worried about artificial intelligence or the Quality of Advice Review potentially making their roles redundant, according to a new survey.

Inaugural FAAA award winners named

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:26PM
The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) revealed the recipients of its 2023 awards, including Adviser of the Year and Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.