Investment

Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 24 OCT 2023   12:23PM

Macquarie Group broke into the world's top 50 largest fund manager rankings with US$543 billion in assets, making it the only Australian fund manager on the list.

The latest analysis by the Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute shows that Aussie fund managers performed relatively better than those from other developed markets in 2022 amidst the market disruption from soaring interest rates and inflation.

Macquarie Group took the 48th spot while IFM Investors sat in 140th position with US$143.2 billion.

Pendal Group ranked 172nd with US$104.5 billion, closely followed by MLC Asset Management with US$98.5 billion at 177th place.

Together with AMP Capital's US$84.3 billion, they made the top 200 list of the largest fund managers.

Challenger, QIC, Charter Hall, Perpetual, and Pinnacle Investment Management made the top 250.

Leslie Mao, head of equity research and co-portfolio manager at Willis Towers Watson in Australia, said even though Australian equities performed better than their global counterparts in 2022, local managers with more exposure to equity business saw their rankings decline.

"By comparison, managers with exposure to alternative asset classes such as infrastructure and real estate stacked up reasonably well. Macquarie Group recorded a seven-place gain in rank to be in the world's top 50 this year, up from 55 the year before," Mao said.

"Another factor that saw a drop in AUM among Australian managers is the ongoing consolidation and internalisation happening within superannuation funds. Some managers, regardless of how they performed, lost assets during this period."

BlackRock has been in the top spot as the world's largest asset manager since 2009 with US$8.6 trillion in funds under management.

Vanguard sits in second place with US$7.3 trillion, followed by Fidelity Investments with US$3.6 trillion.

Overall, fund managers saw the value of their assets drop 14% to US$113.7 trillion at the end of 2022, the largest fall since the Global Financial Crisis.

The fall in the equity and bond markets prompted managers to shift their weightings to alternative investments, increasing allocations to 7.1%.

The market decline caused the combined equity and fixed income allocation to decrease by 2.4 percentage points from 79%-80% share over the last 10 years, Mao said.

