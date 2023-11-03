Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline

Former APRA chair Wayne Byres will join the board of Macquarie Bank as the latter releases half-year results that are "substantially down" compared to this time last year.

Byres is set to join as a non-executive director on 1 February 2024.

Byres left APRA last October after serving as chair for more than eight years. Byres was also a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Payments System Board during that period. He is currently an adviser with the International Monetary Fund.

Byres is one of three bank-only non-executive directors at Macquarie, together with former Challenger funds management chief executive Ian Saines and former Commonwealth Bank group executive David Whiteing. The appointment comes as Michael Coleman retires from the board in mid-2024.

The appointment comes as Macquarie released its half-year to September 2023 results that have not lived up to their performance one year ago.

The group's operating income was down 25% year on year to $7.8 billion, while the bottom line sunk 39% to $1.4 billion

The net profit for Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) declined a whopping 71%, contributing just $401 million to the pot.

"The decrease reflected the previously foreshadowed timing of asset realisations in green investments, and an increase in operating expenses. Base and performance fees were broadly in line with the prior corresponding period," Macquarie managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said.

MAM's total assets under management grew 7% year on year to $892 billion, of which $547 billion comes from publicly listed funds in fixed income, equities, and alternatives and multi-assets.

The firm has also trimmed its workforce in Australia, which is down 16% year on year to 10,532.

Wikramanayake said: "Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term with its diverse business mix across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses; deep expertise across diverse sectors in major markets with structural growth tailwinds; patient adjacent growth across new products and new markets; ongoing technology and regulatory spend to support the group; a strong and conservative balance sheet; and a proven risk management framework and culture."

On the back of the first-half result that was "substantially down," Macquarie is buying back $2 billion of ordinary fully paid shares on-market.