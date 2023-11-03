Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results decline

Macquarie appoints Byres, half-year results declineBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 3 NOV 2023 12:15PM
Read more: APRA, Macquarie Bank, Wayne Byres, Challenger, Commonwealth Bank, David Whiteing, Ian Saines, International Monetary Fund, Macquarie Asset Management, Michael Coleman, Reserve Bank of Australia, Shemara Wikramanayake
Former APRA chair Wayne Byres will join the board of Macquarie Bank as the latter releases half-year results that are "substantially down" compared to this time last year.
Byres is set to join as a non-executive director on 1 February 2024.
Byres left APRA last October after serving as chair for more than eight years. Byres was also a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Payments System Board during that period. He is currently an adviser with the International Monetary Fund.
Byres is one of three bank-only non-executive directors at Macquarie, together with former Challenger funds management chief executive Ian Saines and former Commonwealth Bank group executive David Whiteing. The appointment comes as Michael Coleman retires from the board in mid-2024.
The appointment comes as Macquarie released its half-year to September 2023 results that have not lived up to their performance one year ago.
The group's operating income was down 25% year on year to $7.8 billion, while the bottom line sunk 39% to $1.4 billion
The net profit for Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) declined a whopping 71%, contributing just $401 million to the pot.
"The decrease reflected the previously foreshadowed timing of asset realisations in green investments, and an increase in operating expenses. Base and performance fees were broadly in line with the prior corresponding period," Macquarie managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said.
MAM's total assets under management grew 7% year on year to $892 billion, of which $547 billion comes from publicly listed funds in fixed income, equities, and alternatives and multi-assets.
The firm has also trimmed its workforce in Australia, which is down 16% year on year to 10,532.
Wikramanayake said: "Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term with its diverse business mix across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses; deep expertise across diverse sectors in major markets with structural growth tailwinds; patient adjacent growth across new products and new markets; ongoing technology and regulatory spend to support the group; a strong and conservative balance sheet; and a proven risk management framework and culture."
On the back of the first-half result that was "substantially down," Macquarie is buying back $2 billion of ordinary fully paid shares on-market.
Related News
Editor's Choice
RW Capital launches Pets Fund
Hollywood strike plays havoc with film fund
American Century unveils new global strategy
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
AFCA determinations: Ignore at your peril
Advocating slow and steady wealth building
The when and why of four million Australian retirees
Savers being robbed by inflation
Are you interested in sustainable investment?
David Ferrall
FINCLEAR PTY LTD