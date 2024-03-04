Low investor demand sees equities funds wound up

An Australian equities fund from a global manager and an emerging markets equities offering from a local boutique will both be terminated.

Both T. Rowe Price and Paradice Investment Management are shuttering funds, citing investors' best interests.

Following a review, T. Rowe Price is terminating its Australian Equity Fund.

The manager, alongside its responsible entity (RE) Equity Trustees, said the timely termination of the fund is the best course of action, having considered "a variety of factors, including investor demand and needs."

It said it is aiming to commence the termination on or around April 4. As at January end, it had about $66.8 million in funds under management.

The fund was established in April 2012 and tracks the S&P/ASX 200 Total Return Index, investing in mid- and large-cap stocks. It has a three-year annualised return of 6.16% versus the benchmark's 9.56%.

Meantime, the Paradice Global Emerging Markets Fund is also being wound up "as soon as practicable."

"Emerging market equities have been challenging for several years which has impacted investor sentiment and appetite for the asset class," Equity Trustees, again as RE, said.

"Given this, we do not expect any further growth in the fund in the short to medium term and as a result we consider the best course of action is to bring about the timely closure of the fund."

The wind-up process began on February 20. According to the fund's factsheet, as at January end it had $494 million in funds under management.

Since its May 2019 inception, it had outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets New Total Return Index, recording a return of 3.79% against the index's 2.76%.