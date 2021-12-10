NEWS
Regulatory

Longo's ASIC less aggressive: Report

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   11:25AM

Despite a flood of litigation following the Royal Commission, a new report from Herbert Smith Freehills says Joe Longo's ASIC is taking a less aggressive enforcement approach than its contemporaries.

Herbert Smith Freehills' Global Financial Services Regulatory Outlook found ASIC's enforcement approach under new chair Longo is more nuanced, while regulators overseas are taking more aggressive regulatory stances.

"Where there has been a level of post pandemic regulatory forbearance, we expect these challenges will cause the pendulum to swing back towards more aggressive methods of enforcement," Herbert Smith Freehills partner Luke Hastings said.

Specifically, the report said ASIC has abandoned its 'why not litigate' approach - which it adopted post-Royal Commission.

Longo's appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic, after salary scandals saw chair James Shipton and deputy chair Daniel Crennan depart, meant he was hired with a government mandate to 'support Australia's economic recovery'.

"In response, ASIC has been mindful of the burden of a raft of reforms in October and reminded industry that the full suite of ASIC's regulatory tools (including 'express investigations' and enforceable undertakings - a flexible resolution mechanism) are now back on the table," the law firm explained.

"Against this backdrop, ASIC has indicated its enforcement action will prioritise areas of greatest harm, including the protection of vulnerable consumers facing hardship or who may be vulnerable to scams and sharp practices."

Australia's softening regulatory approach is out of line with what is happening overseas.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that it intends to test its powers to the limit and use criminal powers, taking on a bolder appetite in dealing with serious misconduct.

Herbert Smith Freehills said it has also observed the European Commission step up enforcement, with the announcement of its intention to launch a series of dawn raids and investigations against suspected cartels in the coming months.

Germany, Spain and France have also each announced tough new regulatory approaches to fight scams, increase digital security and boost investor trust.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also taken a tougher regulatory approach under the new presidency. The SEC director of enforcement recently announced the regulator's intention to pursue "aggressive" use of remedies in enforcement actions - including requiring admissions of wrongdoing in certain cases.

