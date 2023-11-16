Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandateBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 16 NOV 2023 12:45PM
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.
The LOIM Sustainable Private Credit (Australia) Unit Trust seeks to deliver investors capital preservation and risk adjusted returns through senior secured private credit loans to mostly North American providers of climate solutions.
The trust will act as a feeder into the existing Sustainable Private Credit strategy's Luxembourg-based master platform.
Lombard Odier global head of strategic alliances Vincent Magnenat was pleased to announce the Australian launch of the firm's flagship strategy, aimed at generating measurable global climate impact and capitalise on "green alpha" potential - investment opportunities where environmental transition could drive growth.
"Providing investor access to bespoke income-producing investments within climate transition market niches, the strategy seeks to deliver a purposeful integrated approach, catalysing the resources of Lombard Odier's dedicated sustainability research platform," Magnenat said.
Equity Trustees executive general manager Andrew Godfrey said Equity Trustees was pleased to be selected as the trustee for this differentiated Australian offering and excited about collaborating with LOIM in this growing impact driven asset class.
"Our expertise and years of experience in funds governance pairs well with LOIM's incredible longevity and history in private banking and asset management," Godfrey said.
Interestingly, Anglican Funds head Peter Munns also welcomed the entry of Lombard Odier to the Australian market.
"Sustainable and impact investing is an area of clear interest to Anglican Funds given our faith-based philosophy and Lombard Odier is a global leader in this space," Munns said.
