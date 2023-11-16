We will be performing maintenance across our sites this weekend and will be offline from Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. AEDT. We will be back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 NOV 2023   12:45PM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

The LOIM Sustainable Private Credit (Australia) Unit Trust seeks to deliver investors capital preservation and risk adjusted returns through senior secured private credit loans to mostly North American providers of climate solutions.

The trust will act as a feeder into the existing Sustainable Private Credit strategy's Luxembourg-based master platform.

Lombard Odier global head of strategic alliances Vincent Magnenat was pleased to announce the Australian launch of the firm's flagship strategy, aimed at generating measurable global climate impact and capitalise on "green alpha" potential - investment opportunities where environmental transition could drive growth.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"Providing investor access to bespoke income-producing investments within climate transition market niches, the strategy seeks to deliver a purposeful integrated approach, catalysing the resources of Lombard Odier's dedicated sustainability research platform," Magnenat said.

Equity Trustees executive general manager Andrew Godfrey said Equity Trustees was pleased to be selected as the trustee for this differentiated Australian offering and excited about collaborating with LOIM in this growing impact driven asset class.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"Our expertise and years of experience in funds governance pairs well with LOIM's incredible longevity and history in private banking and asset management," Godfrey said.

Interestingly, Anglican Funds head Peter Munns also welcomed the entry of Lombard Odier to the Australian market.

"Sustainable and impact investing is an area of clear interest to Anglican Funds given our faith-based philosophy and Lombard Odier is a global leader in this space," Munns said.

Read more: Lombard OdierInvestmentEquity TrusteesPrivate creditAsset managementClimate solutionsEnvironmental transitionPrivate bankingSustainable investing
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Netwealth to distribute private markets offering
ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing
Institutional investor tips $30m into new Mantis offer
XTBs to be delisted following collapse
Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF
Future Super acquires GuildSuper
WAM launches unit trust, names RE
Industrials company launches asset management arm
Perpetual hires new distribution lead
Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months

Editor's Choice

Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
The quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI) jumped by 1.3% to 4% in September, beating inflation, but AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says it's not economically sustainable.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.