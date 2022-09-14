Local head named for BNP Paribas custody business

Local head named for BNP Paribas custody businessBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 14 SEP 2022 8:34AM
Nine months after David Braga departed as BNP Paribas Securities Services head of Australia and New Zealand, his replacement has been named.
State Street's Daniel Cheever has taken over the role with immediate effect, the custodian said. It follows Braga's departure in December 2021. Since, the business' chief operating officer David Banks has also been serving as acting head of Australia and New Zealand.
Cheever was most recently head of global services for Australia at State Street. In total, he spent close to 24 years at State Street, holding several other senior roles including head of client management, head of strategy and head of superannuation. He started out as a fund accountant in 1998.
Cheever is charged with building the success of the securities services business in the region and supporting its institutional clients in helping them adapt to technology and regulatory change, BNP Paribas said.
He will be based in Sydney and report to BNP Paribas head of securities services Asia Pacific Franck Dubois and BNP Paribas Australia and New Zealand chief executive Karine Delvallée.
Dubois said he is delighted to have Cheever on board.
"Australia and New Zealand are very strong and important markets for BNP Paribas," he said.
"We are leading providers to the local superannuation and asset management industry and have been rapidly growing our banks and brokers client base. This is an exciting period as we are at the forefront of several exciting blockchain and data custodian innovations being led from Australia."
