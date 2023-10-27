Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Local fund managers lag global peers: FSC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 27 OCT 2023   12:38PM

According to the Financial Services Council (FSC), Australia's funds management industry continues to see significant growth but is falling behind when it comes to attracting more capital from overseas investors under the new Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle (CCIV) regime.

The State of the funds management industry report, prepared by KPMG, provided a snapshot of the industry, which includes 674 fund managers, 560,000 employees, 3656 managed investment schemes, and 6451 products.

It said Australia's fund management industry boasts with $4.31 trillion in funds under management (FUM) as of September 2022 - an increase of 13% from June 2020.

At the same time, however, the proportion of assets managed in Australia on behalf of overseas investors is only 6.5% - only modestly growing over the last 30 years (from less than 1% in 1991).

This proportion of FUM exported from Australia is relatively small compared to other international markets, including Singapore (at 78%), Ireland (at 90%) and Luxembourg (95%).

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said that a contributor to Australia's domestically focused sector is regulatory policy settings that have been inwardly looking, rather than implementing more ambitious policies that would make the fund management industry complete globally.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"Australia has a globally sophisticated funds management industry, with low fees by global standards, but is missing out on the opportunity to manage offshore due to regulatory and tax policy settings that fall short of international peer comparisons," Briggs said.

"The significant foreign capital managed in other financial centres is not an accident. This has been achieved through a deliberate focus by these jurisdictions on regulatory and tax reform that support the global attractiveness and competitiveness of their funds management sectors."

The CCIV was established under the Corporations Act in July last year to boost Australia's share of global funds, more closely matching its strengths as a financial services hub.

The FSC proposes several policy recommendations to enhance Australia's attractiveness and competitiveness globally, and deliver efficiencies and outcomes to local investors who invest with fund managers.

Some of the recommendations include introducing a regime to facilitate the transition of existing investment funds into the CCIV structure on a tax-neutral basis, as well as simplifying the tax rules for CCIVs that fail the 'widely held' test to remove unnecessary barriers to the adoption of the vehicle.

The FSC also recommended the government consider reviewing the existing tax rules that apply to foreign partnerships or hybrid entities with the goals of aligning with tax regimes in competing jurisdictions, as well as introducing a product modernisation reform to facilitate investors being transferred from legacy financial products (of a broad range of types into another product).

"Australia has the right investment infrastructure, through the recent CCIV, to compete globally, but we require a transition mechanism and simplified tax arrangements to realise the sector's potential," Briggs said.

Read more: FSCBlake BriggsKPMG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund
AMP names super, investments lead
AIA restructures retail insurance unit
Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG
Morningstar manager selection services lead exits
CALI takes on Life Code
OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief
Industry high flyers join JANA board
Saxo APAC asset management lead exits

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.