Local fund managers lag global peers: FSC

According to the Financial Services Council (FSC), Australia's funds management industry continues to see significant growth but is falling behind when it comes to attracting more capital from overseas investors under the new Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle (CCIV) regime.

The State of the funds management industry report, prepared by KPMG, provided a snapshot of the industry, which includes 674 fund managers, 560,000 employees, 3656 managed investment schemes, and 6451 products.

It said Australia's fund management industry boasts with $4.31 trillion in funds under management (FUM) as of September 2022 - an increase of 13% from June 2020.

At the same time, however, the proportion of assets managed in Australia on behalf of overseas investors is only 6.5% - only modestly growing over the last 30 years (from less than 1% in 1991).

This proportion of FUM exported from Australia is relatively small compared to other international markets, including Singapore (at 78%), Ireland (at 90%) and Luxembourg (95%).

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said that a contributor to Australia's domestically focused sector is regulatory policy settings that have been inwardly looking, rather than implementing more ambitious policies that would make the fund management industry complete globally.

"Australia has a globally sophisticated funds management industry, with low fees by global standards, but is missing out on the opportunity to manage offshore due to regulatory and tax policy settings that fall short of international peer comparisons," Briggs said.

"The significant foreign capital managed in other financial centres is not an accident. This has been achieved through a deliberate focus by these jurisdictions on regulatory and tax reform that support the global attractiveness and competitiveness of their funds management sectors."

The CCIV was established under the Corporations Act in July last year to boost Australia's share of global funds, more closely matching its strengths as a financial services hub.

The FSC proposes several policy recommendations to enhance Australia's attractiveness and competitiveness globally, and deliver efficiencies and outcomes to local investors who invest with fund managers.

Some of the recommendations include introducing a regime to facilitate the transition of existing investment funds into the CCIV structure on a tax-neutral basis, as well as simplifying the tax rules for CCIVs that fail the 'widely held' test to remove unnecessary barriers to the adoption of the vehicle.

The FSC also recommended the government consider reviewing the existing tax rules that apply to foreign partnerships or hybrid entities with the goals of aligning with tax regimes in competing jurisdictions, as well as introducing a product modernisation reform to facilitate investors being transferred from legacy financial products (of a broad range of types into another product).

"Australia has the right investment infrastructure, through the recent CCIV, to compete globally, but we require a transition mechanism and simplified tax arrangements to realise the sector's potential," Briggs said.