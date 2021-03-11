Local fund manager expands in Asia

Auctus Asset Management (AVC) will buy an initial 9.9% stake in Asia-based private market investment manager Odyssey Group.

Odyssey has about US$180 million in gross assets under management and advice, 25 staff and operations in both Singapore and Hong Kong, AVC said in March 11 company filings.

Auctus has signed binding agreements to pay US$500,000 in cash to buy a 9.9% in Odyssey. This will go towards working capital for Odyssey for Asian growth including distribution.

It may acquire up to 100% of Odyssey via three further options and two call options.

Subject to approval from Monetary Authority of Singapore and Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, Auctus will increase the Odyssey stake to 20% (second tranche) via a mix of shares via cash, and a share swap with Odyssey founders Alex Walker and Daniel Vovil. Auctus will issue 560,000 AVC shares for the swap, as a part of the extra 10.1% stake in Odyssey.

Third tranche will take AVC's ownership in Odyssey to 26.5% while the fourth tranche will take it to 33% -- to be funded by issue of $420,000 in AVC share issue for each tranche.

Two further call options which are at Auctus's discretion would make it 51% and then 100% owner of Odyssey, as a combination of cash and AVC shares.

"We have high conviction in the outlook for Asian investors' appetite for private market investments. Equally, we are excited to be working with Alex, Dan and the Odyssey team to assist the, in the continued growth of the business," Auctus managing director Campbell McComb said.

Auctus said the first step in its Asian partnership will be to launch the US Student Housing Fund S.P. with Odyssey.

Auctus has $320 million in assets under management and focuses on unlisted assets.