Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link shakes up board, names super industry veteran

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   11:49AM

Link Group will reduce the number of positions on its board and has appointed a superannuation industry veteran to refresh the line-up to reflect massive changes to its business model.

Mark Lennon joins the ASX-listed firm as an independent non-executive director.

Lennon is a former board member of EISS Super from October 2021 until its merger with Cbus Super in May 2023.

He was also a director at First State Super (now Aware Super) for almost a decade and ASSET Super from 1993 to 2010.

Lennon is currently a director of Aware Financial Services, the Sydney Financial Forum, McKell Institute, and the Australian People for Health, Education and Development Abroad (APHEDA), an overseas aid agency.

He was the former secretary of Unions NSW and past president of the ALP NSW branch.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Lennon will stand for election at the upcoming annual general meeting on November 28.

Independent non-executive directors Sally Pitkin, Peeyush Gupta, and Glen Boreham will retire from their board positions.

Link's restructure in recent years include divesting Fund Solutions and the Banking & Credit Management businesses, as well as the demerger and in-specie distribution of PEXA.

In light of these changes, Link chair Michael Carapiet said the group determined it is the right time to commence an orderly succession at the board level "to reflect the Link Group's current needs as well as rightsising the number of directors".

The number of positions on the board is set to reduce from eight to six.

"I would like to thank Glen, Sally and Peeyush on behalf of the board for their valuable contributions over many years. They have been excellent colleagues and their advice and guidance have been much appreciated by the other directors and management. I would also like to welcome Mark and am very confident that he will add greatly to the board," he said.

Read more: Link GroupMark LennonGlen BorehamPeeyush GuptaSally PitkinASSET SuperAustralian People for HealthAware Financial ServicesAware SuperCbus SuperEISS SuperFirst State SuperMcKell InstituteMichael Carapiet
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link Fund Solutions sale completes
Allianz Retire+ launches retirement solution for super funds
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
Housing crisis costing Australia $64bn: Aware
FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
Launch of new superannuation body imminent
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief
Aware Super rolls out adviser portal
Industry mega trends impacting distribution roles
Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper merges real assets functions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The superannuation giant has made a raft of fresh appointments as it restructures its infrastructure and property investment teams, including naming a head of global real assets.

Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months

ANDREW MCKEAN
Stockspot has identified technology ETFs as the standout investment over the past 12 months.

I can only apologise: PwC boss

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PwC Australia boss Kevin Burrowes and former chief executive Luke Sayers were grilled this morning in a Senate Inquiry as fallout continues over the embattled firm's tax scandal.

PGIM Real Estate launches research lab

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PGIM Real Estate has launched an innovation lab, dedicated to researching, developing, and investing in technology to expedite progress within the real asset industry.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.