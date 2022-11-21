Link Group offloads PEXA stake

Link Group has sold 10% of its existing 42.77% shareholding in PEXA Group for $101.9 million, with the net proceeds to be used to pay down debt.

The PEXA selldown was executed at $13.50 per share; settlement is expected to occur on November 23.

The total leverage ratio (TLR) of Link (pre-PEXA selldown) and pro forma TLR of Link (post-PEXA selldown) calculated as of June 30 were 2.58x and 2.21x respectively.

Following the PEXA selldown, Link proposed to proceed with an in-specie distribution of the remainder of its PEXA shares to its shareholders (distribution), subject to matters including shareholder approval. Link shareholder approval is proposed to be sought in December, with the distribution proposed to occur in January 2023.

Further, adjusting Link's TLR for the proposed in specie distribution of the remainder of its PEXA shares, the TLR of Link (post-PEXA selldown and distribution) would be 2.44x as at June 30.

Link said this is consistent with its target capital structure, which remains at a TLR of between 2-3x.

Last week, Link Group chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "We are proud of the performance of PEXA since our initial investment in 2011 and Link Group is pleased to have been part of its success as Australia's leading electronic lodgement network operator."

"The PEXA selldown will provide Link Group with balance sheet flexibility as it executes on its strategic plan, and then proposed in-specie distribution of the remainder of Link Group's PEXA shares will allow Link Group shareholders to continue to gain exposure to a quality asset that is planned to generate attractive cash flows with multiple growth levers."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Link has been exploring divestment options for the troubled Link Funds Solutions business, which included Link Fund Solutions Limited; it appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS Securities as advisers.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved a Dye & Durham takeover of Link, but this acquisition was subject to a requirement that funds were made available to meet any shortfall to cover potential redress payments, following Link Fund Solutions mismanagement of the Woodford fund.

Consequently, Dye & Durham revised its takeover offer which Link's board rejected. In the event of the scheme not proceeding, Link said it would evaluate alternatives for the business, engaging with applicable regulators, including the ATO, in relation to a potential in-specie distribution of a minimum of 80% of its PEXA shares.