'Licensee for hire' fined $1.25m by court

Lanterne Fund Services was issued a $1.25 million penalty by the Federal Court for failing to comply with basic obligations, including operating with almost no compliance staff or risk management processes.

In July 2022, ASIC issued civil penalty proceedings against wholesale licensee Lanterne Fund Services, alleging that between March 2019 and October 2021 it failed to comply with six of the obligations of AFSL holders.

ASIC's beliefs were backed by the Federal Court, which found Lanterne failed to have adequate risk management systems; have adequate technological and human resources to provide the services covered by its licence; ensure that its representatives were adequately trained; maintain the competence to provide financial services covered by its AFS licence; take responsible steps to ensure representatives complied with the law; and do all things necessary to ensure services provided under the licence were done so efficiently, honestly and fairly.

ASIC said Lanterne operated a 'licensee for hire' model. At the time, Lanterne authorised over 60 corporate authorised representatives (CAR) and, under them, 205 authorised representatives. This, despite Lanterne only having one full-time employee in managing director and responsible manager Peter Cozens.

Collectively, Lanterne's CARs had as much as $1.685 billion in funds under management. This was held across venture capital funds, managed investment schemes, wholesale property funds, digital asset funds, and wholesale funds management services, among others.

To be a CAR, Lanterne typically charged an upfront fee of $5000 plus between $2500 and $3000 in monthly ongoing fees.

In court, Lanterne admitted that it did not have any risk management systems or processes in place and was reliant on CARs self-reporting issues of non-compliance. It also had no formal or documented review or audit processes to assess whether CARs were compliant. It also admitted that it conducted no discernible due diligence on CARs and only limited background checks on those associated with a CAR.

Further, Lanterne admitted it did not have appropriately qualified responsible managers with sufficient time to conduct their roles, nor did it offer or provide training to its CARs or ARs or require evidence of training or maintain records of training.

Finally, Lanterne conceded it had insufficient human resources to enable it to monitor and supervise representatives and did not have an adequate IT infrastructure, cybersecurity management processes or the like in place, using a paper filing system until September 2020.

Issuing the penalty, Justice McEvoy said the contraventions were serious and systemic, saying Lanterne's conduct fell well short of the reasonable standard expected by the public.

"It failed to demonstrate competence in performing its obligations as an AFSL holder and competence in complying with its applicable statutory obligations," McEvoy said.

"The real point which must be reflected in the penalty imposed is that these obligations were effectively ignored by Lanterne and in consequence the ultimate consumers of financial services were exposed to risks which could have been mitigated had there been compliance with the requirements of s 912A(1) of the Act. This requires a substantial penalty."

According to court documents, Lanterne submitted that its penalty be $150,000 but the judge disagreed, saying such an amount would not achieve effective deterrence. ASIC petitioned for a $1.5 million fine.

The judge also noted that the breaches were discovered due to ASIC's investigation rather than Lanterne self-reporting the issues, and that the conduct occurred in the aftermath of the Royal Commission.

"Lanterne, through Mr Cozens, should have known better," Justice McEvoy said.

He said the $1.25 million penalty is intended to deter Lanterne from contravening the law in future, while not being "so high as to punish and be oppressive", noting Lanterne intends to continue operating.