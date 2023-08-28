LGT Crestone hires from Future Fund

LGT Crestone is expanding its investment team with the appointment of Matthew Tan as senior asset allocation specialist.

Tan's recruitment has boosted LGT Crestone's in-house investment team to 22.

He joins from the Future Fund where he spent the past seven years as a strategist in the economics and capital markets team.

He was a key member of the multi-disciplinary team that conducted the research behind the sovereign wealth fund's switch to alpha-seeking strategies following the global disruption caused by the pandemic.

Before that, Tan held investment analyst roles at Qantas Super and Mercer.

At Qantas Super, he helped develop and enhance the firm's capital market valuation frameworks and risk systems, contributing to portfolio strategy and asset allocation decisions.

As a core member of Mercer's capital market assumptions team, Tan was responsible for managing the regular production of Mercer's proprietary capital market assumptions and helping to develop internal modelling capabilities, including for alternative asset classes

In his new role at LGT Crestone, Tan will work closely with the firm's investment chief Scott Haslem.

Haslem underlined Tan's arrival as an important addition to the company's investment and asset class specialists.

"Matthew's experience at the Future Fund demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing institutional quality expertise to high-net-worth Australians," he said.

"We are excited to welcome Matthew and recognise his appointment as a reflection of the firm's continued expansion to meet the growing demands of the private wealth sector in Australia.

"We are confident he will make significant contributions to our ability to provide strategically tailored advice for our clients."

On his new role, Tan commented: "Joining LGT Crestone marks an exceptional opportunity to work alongside a highly respected team of investment specialists, particularly during such a pivotal time in private wealth management."

The article first appeared in Industry Moves.